Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Netherlands F1 live stream: how to watch 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Niki Lauda stood atop the podium the last time F1 came to Zandvoort, and 36 years later the iconic seaside circuit is back on the calendar. It's as good a time as any for a trip to the beach, after last weekend's rain-soaked Belgian GP became the shortest race in F1 history - a farce considering no racing actually took place... Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online wherever you are, as the drivers return to the track following the summer break.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niki Lauda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Android Tv#Tv Online#Sling Tv#Belgian#Dutch Grand Prix F1#Sky Sports#Espn#Vpn#Servus Tv#Amazon Fire Tv Stick#Apple Tv#Xbox#Playstation#F2#Porsche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Red Bull driver denied Russell a stunning maiden pole position with a last-lap effort in Q3 that had been earlier red flagged after Lando Norris suffered a heavy crash in wet conditions at Eau Rouge. Norris, who was taken to hospital for checks before being given the all clear...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

2021 Dutch Grand Prix what to watch for

After the events at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, F1 fans are desperate for some racing action and the return of an old-school venue only raises anticipation. The Dutch Grand Prix is back on the Formula 1 calendar after last year’s false start and there is a great expectation that Max Verstappen will go on and claim victory.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch F1: 2021 Dutch Grand Prix start time and TV schedule

After a 36 year wait, the Dutch Grand Prix is back and Formula 1 pays a visit to Zandvoort for a World Championship race. There’s no doubting who the favourite is going into the weekend with a highly-charged Dutch crowd decked out in orange supporting home hero Max Verstappen all the way.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: Dutch Grand Prix top picks and predictions

The first Dutch Grand Prix since the 1980s is set to be a real challenge for drivers. A tight, twisty and demanding redesign of the Zandvoort circuit will put the best to the test with qualifying laps expected to result in around 5-6g in some corners. Max Verstappen will have...
Soccergoal.com

Chile vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2021 Copa America runners-up travel to Santiago without some key players, who were forced to stay at home with their clubs. Brazil resumes its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with an away game against Chile in Santiago. Watch Chile vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) The two teams...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Brazil vs. Argentina on TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Brazil vs. Argentina, you’ve come to the right place. With the national teams in the CONMEBOL region continuing their path to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the latest game in the World Cup qualifying features Brazil vs. Argentina, live on U.S. streaming and pay-per-view television.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How to watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream

Microsoft is back with another Xbox games showcase at this year's Gamescom, which still remains an all-digital event. Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, the stream will highlight Xbox's latest game updates, upcoming releases, and additions to Xbox Game Pass. The stream will be airing August 24, 10 pm...
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere

Ryan Murphy’s freak show is finally back on TV. And boy, what a cabinet of curiosities awaits. Subtitled Double Feature and combining two terrifying tales, it promises bug-eyed aliens, razor-fanged sea creatures, and twice the number of frights. Below we’ll explain how to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere today.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch Love Island: The Reunion and catch up online from home, abroad and in the US

Last night the class of Love Island series 7 got back together and got a good grilling from host, Laura Whitmore. Liam and Millie came face to face with Casa Amor bombshell, Lillie once again, while Hugo faced Amy's wrath once again. There was also a pretty disappointing no show. Get all the goss since the islanders left the villa and make sure you catch up and watch Love Island: The Reunion online now whether you're at home, abroad, or in the US.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

How to complete Euros prize ride challenge easily in GTA Online

Annis Euros Prize Ride Challenge from August 26 to September 2, 2021, requires players to place in top two in Pursuit races for four days in a row. It's pretty easy to get with a little communication, regardless of whether you have a crew to do it with or not. There is a different step or two on how to do it with friends and without them though.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom conference here

Join us this evening to watch Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom livestream, which is due to begin at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern, or 10am Pacific). This is the first of two major events to mark another all-digital Gamescom. The second - Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live - comes tomorrow, at 7pm UK.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

RiMS Racing Gets Launch Trailer, Available Now in Europe

NACON and Raceward Studios have announced the the motorbike racing simulation RiMS Racing is now available in Europe. The game has launched on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in North America on August 24. Players will choose from one of the eight fastest bikes in the world and manually upgrade and install parts as competing for championships is the goal. You can watch the launch trailer below and be on the look out for our review in the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy