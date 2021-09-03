Netherlands F1 live stream: how to watch 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online from anywhere

Niki Lauda stood atop the podium the last time F1 came to Zandvoort, and 36 years later the iconic seaside circuit is back on the calendar. It's as good a time as any for a trip to the beach, after last weekend's rain-soaked Belgian GP became the shortest race in F1 history - a farce considering no racing actually took place... Follow our guide to live stream F1 and watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online wherever you are, as the drivers return to the track following the summer break.