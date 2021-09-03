Kathleen Beck Comes Full Circle at Cappaert Gallery

… a state of happiness and here we do it in the color blue. The upper image is a shot of a Mountain Bluebird just taking to flight and we can see the reflection of his feet and upper legs in the water below. The purity of the color of the Mountain Bluebird ranks it number one for me. Close behind is the Western Bluebird which is pictured below as he is coming in for a landing, and his anisodactyl feet moved forward to absorb the shock when he lands. Most song and perching birds have anisodactyl feet … three toes and talons in front and one in the back. The shadows of his wings, body and talons on the ground beneath and behind him,