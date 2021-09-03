Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Kaden Anderson, Owen Allen lead No. 9 Southlake Carroll to last-second comeback win over Rockwall Heath

By Andrew McCulloch
scorebooklive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKWALL, Texas — Southlake Carroll quarterback Kaden Anderson and running back Owen Allen were seemingly involved in every one of the Dragons’ big second-half plays. Southlake’s two juniors provided the spark to put their squad squarely back in the game and back up their team’s No. 9 national ranking in SBLive’s Power 25, but watched the final play of the night nervously from the sideline.

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Football
Southlake, TX
Sports
State
Indiana State
Rockwall, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Baylor Football#South Carolina Football#American Football#Dragons#Sblive#Hawks#Shoews#Rj Maryland#Boston College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Special Teams Shine In 36-35 Win Against Rockwall-Heath

The Southlake Carroll Dragons narrowly defeated Rockwall-Heath Thursday night after trailing the home team for most of the game. Junior quarterback Kaden Anderson threw for 354 yards while Landon Samson continued to do what he does best to the tune of 153 yards. The duo connected for two touchdowns. But...
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Gallery: Highland Park Football vs. Southlake Carroll

Don’t read too much into the Scots’ 45-21 defeat to last year’s Class 6A Division I state runners-up in terms of the Scots’ prospects going forward. “We won’t play anyone better than Southlake Carroll,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “It’s not the first time we’ve been beaten like this in the first game of the season, and our players have always come back strong.”
Arlington, TX247Sports

2023 QB Kaden Anderson shines in Southlake Carroll's first game of the post-Quinn Ewers era

Southlake (Texas) Carroll's Kaden Anderson debuted at quarterback Thursday in the Dragons' 45-21 win against Dallas Highland Park from At&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On a team that featured four Power Five commitments, Anderson was the story as he performed very well in his first start, which came after former Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers re-classifed to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State.
Southlake, TXfootballscoop.com

Another high school QB is leaving early to cash an NIL check

It was legitimately shocking when Quinn Ewers left Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School a season early to enroll at Ohio State. Shocking, but understandable. For one, Ewers was already 18 years old, a single course shy of graduation and, aside from a state championship, he'd accomplished everything a high school quarterback can accomplish. He's the first player since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 score in the 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class became the No. 1 player in the '21 class when he took an equity offer from a beverage brand and joined Ohio State's roster in early August. Since then, he's gotten a deal with a Columbus-area car dealer and a $1.4 million autograph deal.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Mansfield, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer and Denton Ryan engaged in a great defensive battle on Friday night, and the Wildcats clawed their way to a hard-fought victory. After a scoreless first quarter of play, Ryan broke through late in the second to make it 7-0 Raiders, which was the score at halftime. Guyer answered...
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia. The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date. The Bears have an open...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Severity of Mo Ibrahim injury revealed

Minnesota Golden Gophers star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury to his left leg in Thursday’s 45-31 loss to Ohio State, and on Monday head coach PJ Fleck addressed the severity of the injury: Ibrahim will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and will undergo season-ending surgery, Fleck said.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma’s Concerning Game

On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Oklahoma faced off against Tulane in what was supposed to be a blowout victory for the Sooners. Oklahoma got off to a rocky start in the first quarter and was tied with Tulane at 14 after 15 minutes of play. The Sooners took over in the second quarter and opened up a 37-14 lead at halftime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy