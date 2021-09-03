The Jaguar E-PACE Earns the Top Spot for J.D. Power Small Premium SUVs Studies

Every year, market research firm J.D. Power releases something called the Initial Quality Study. It’s one way of demonstrating the caliber of brand-new, off-the-lot vehicles from top automakers by measuring how many problems drivers experience during the first 90 days of ownership. Some brands are consistently near the top (in the last decade, Lexus has only fallen out of the top 10 twice and below the industry average once), others are consistently near the bottom (like Land Rover, which came in 27th out of 32 this year and is infamous for quality control issues).