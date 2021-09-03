The Jaguar E-PACE Earns the Top Spot for J.D. Power Small Premium SUVs Studies
Discerning automotive buyers have many great choices for the luxury compact SUV segment. However, one standout model is the Jaguar E-PACE. It has a sleek and athletic design. The E-PACE provides quick acceleration and plenty of power. Also, it is chock full of an abundance of advanced technologies. J.D. Power recently confirmed these impressive characteristics of the E-PACE with two honors.
