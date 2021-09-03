Cancel
Cars

The Jaguar E-PACE Earns the Top Spot for J.D. Power Small Premium SUVs Studies

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Discerning automotive buyers have many great choices for the luxury compact SUV segment. However, one standout model is the Jaguar E-PACE. It has a sleek and athletic design. The E-PACE provides quick acceleration and plenty of power. Also, it is chock full of an abundance of advanced technologies. J.D. Power recently confirmed these impressive characteristics of the E-PACE with two honors.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

