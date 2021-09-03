Ralphs, Roger

All the squirrels in heaven gathered to welcome the arrival of Roger Thorpe Ralphs, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was 87 years old. Roger was born October 2, 1933, in American Falls, Idaho, to Leonard Thomas Ralphs and Marie Thorpe Ralphs. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. Much of his life was spent reminding his seven children that as a young boy all he ever got for Christmas was hair tonic. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education from Brigham Young University, returning for his Masters Degree in Theology at a later date. He also received a Masters Degree from Northern Arizona University in Music. He performed in many operas and musicals throughout his life. He was the manager of the Civic Auditorium for 27 years and loved to feed his friends, the squirrels that lived there in the trees. He was an avid fly fisherman and a "bargain" shopper. You could most likely find him hovering over dented cans and "reduced for quick sale" items at Smiths Food King, or at a garage sale buying anything broken that cost less than a quarter. He left his children the legacy of loving ALL animals, and four storage units of the above mentioned garage sales. He didn't want a funeral service, choosing instead to be cremated. His ashes will be gathered in the Maverick mug he purchased in the 1980s and drank from everyday. He is survived by his wife, Joan Ralphs of lona, Idaho; his children, Jana (Jason) Millet of Idaho Falls, ID; Kimberly (Jay) Osborne of Norwalk, CT; Michael Ralphs of lona, ID; Christopher (Megen) Ralphs of Cedar City, UT; Brooke (Edward) Morgan of lona, ID; Nicholas Ralphs of Idaho Falls, ID; and Maren (Eric) Adkerson of Ammon, ID; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roger 10/2/1933 - 8/31/2021T. Ralphs.