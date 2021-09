Depending on the traffic, you can be at the trailhead in about 35 minutes from Idaho Falls. Stephanie Liddle was taking her three dogs on their weekly outdoor hike up the popular Sidewinder Trail from the Stinking Springs trailhead on Aug. 26 just east of Heise Hot Springs resort. She had gone about 2 miles or so, listening to some Van Halen on her phone and paying close attention to where she stepped. Then she heard some odd barking.