Modernizing Health Care Security with SASE

Since 2013 and the most recent set of updates to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), U.S. health care providers have been adopting technologies faster than at any point in the preceding decades. In particular, information security and risk management tools have been a part of nearly every compliance investment that providers have undertaken. Compliance, however, is just a baseline against which to measure minimums, and is never a suitable substitute for what many would consider best practices in privacy and data security; in other words, it sets out rules for what you must do versus what would be a wise investment to make above and beyond compliance alone. Over the years, as ransomware and other threat tactics became more prevalent, investments in data security and processes grew in tandem. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated these investments considerably. This has led to the understandable adoption of nascent technologies that are, however, being deployed across legacy architectures in a suboptimal manner that reduces (or eliminates entirely) the potential realized value.