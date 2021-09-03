Cancel
Sprayberry finally gets to open its 2021 season

By Adam Carrington MDJ Sports Correspondent
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame: Wheeler (0-2) at Sprayberry (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Sprayberry didn’t ask for early bye weeks, but it got two anyway. The Yellow Jackets were forced to cancel both non region games against Riverwood and Collins Hill due to COVID-19 concerns. They took time off of practice before working out last week with a skeleton crew. This week, as they get ready for their Region 6AAAAAA and now season opener against Wheeler at Jim Frazier Stadium, they have nearly their full team intact.

