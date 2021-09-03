Blast from the Past / 1977: Happy to be gardening

Hugh E. Watson trains a garden hose on some plants in his Clarkston garden in this Roy Woods photo published in the May 8, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series, about the man who, at 99, happily lived alone in his home and cared for his home and garden, as well as did his own cooking. Watson had been a carpenter, he said. “I started out at $1 a day and got up to $1.50 a day. That was top wages.” He retired, reluctantly, at 92. “Watson is not reluctant to state his preference for the lifestyle of those (past) days,” writes Campbell. “He is annoyed by the rat race, the constant spinning of wheels and the consequent loss of meaning living. ... (But) Watson is not morose about the changes and the faster pace. ‘Live and let live and get what you can out of this world,’ he said.”