Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Blast from the Past / 1977: Happy to be gardening

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh E. Watson trains a garden hose on some plants in his Clarkston garden in this Roy Woods photo published in the May 8, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series, about the man who, at 99, happily lived alone in his home and cared for his home and garden, as well as did his own cooking. Watson had been a carpenter, he said. “I started out at $1 a day and got up to $1.50 a day. That was top wages.” He retired, reluctantly, at 92. “Watson is not reluctant to state his preference for the lifestyle of those (past) days,” writes Campbell. “He is annoyed by the rat race, the constant spinning of wheels and the consequent loss of meaning living. ... (But) Watson is not morose about the changes and the faster pace. ‘Live and let live and get what you can out of this world,’ he said.”

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Lewiston, ID
Lifestyle
City
Lewiston, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Garden Hose#Lewiston Tribune#Campbell#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy