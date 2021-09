King of the Internet, Lil Nas X, has done it again. On Monday, Drake revealed the (extremely ugh) album art for the long-awaited Certified Lover Boy, which featured rows of the pregnant woman emoji. And though the cover was created by famed artist, Damien Hirst, LNX soon proved that he was the ultimate internet artisan. And the way he did it? By posting a spoof cover that replaced the pregnant women with pregnant men, alongside a reminder that his debut album, Montero, is set to be released on September 17.