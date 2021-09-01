Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

15 must-read September books

By Seija Rankin
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding two decades after the Sept. 11 attacks — and, tragically, as the Taliban retakes Afghanistan — Carla Powers' nonfiction work follows four mothers whose sons were drawn into extremist groups. She also delves into the world of rehabilitation camps for those who lucky enough to return alive. (Sept. 7) It's the novel that needs no introduction, perhaps the most anticipated book of the fall (at least among the millennial set). But for posterity's sake, although it's no Normal People (or Conversations With Friends), it's worth spending a few hours with Sally Rooney's characters as they try to make sense of the dumpster fire that is our current society. Plus, aren't we done expecting famous writers to deliver exactly what we think they should? (Sept. 7)

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Related
Books & LiteratureETOnline.com

'Finding Freedom' and the Best Books to Read This Month: Celebrity Memoirs, Upcoming Film Adaptations & More

Can't find anything to watch on TV? Tired of aimlessly surfing the channels? Streamed everything under the sun on Netflix? It's time to pick up an old-fashioned book!. From celebrity memoirs to light beach reads to beloved novels being brought to life for the big (and small) screen, there's a book for everyone to curl up with by a cozy fireplace after a long day working from home or to get engrossed in for hours on end during a socially distanced solo day out at the park on the weekend.
Books & LiteratureInternational Business Times

National Book Lovers Day: 10 Amazing Quotes To Encourage People To Read

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated on Aug. 9 every year in the United States to encourage bibliophiles to find a good book and a nice spot where they can read peacefully. On this special day, book lovers can forget about their worries and immerse themselves in the world of their choice. They can also visit their go-to bookstores to check out new titles they may want to add to their growing book collection or simply explore new places where they can sit back and read.
Books & Literatureconchovalleyhomepage.com

Book review: The Followers

ENTERTAINMENT – Summer is in full swing but there is still time to add a few more books to your reading list. After spending 25 years in a cult and escaping 12 years ago, Radhia Gleis is delving into the idea of “groupthink.” Gleis was a member of the Buddhafield cult which was lead by a man who had many monikers: Michel, Andreas, The Teacher or Reyji.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

My Favorite Fictional Rage-Filled Women

Much has been made of female rage in the past few years. From Soraya Chemaly’s Rage Becomes Her to Brittney Cooper’s Eloquent Rage to Rebecca Traister’s Good and Mad, it is as if we’ve finally been given permission to let loose the years of fury and resentment that have been building up inside of us, encasing our hearts in a bitter blackness, making our chests burn.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Apparently, Sally Rooney will only be doing (1) book event for her new novel.

Sally Rooney has pulled a Lorde: after releasing two smash hits, she’s retreated from city life. According to Vogue, Rooney has moved back to rural west Ireland, near the quiet town where she grew up; she spends weekdays working and being in nature, and weekends seeing her friends for walks and coffee. So, perhaps it’s not so surprising—though it is nearly unheard of in general—that she’s only doing a single book event for the publicity cycle of her wildly anticipated new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You.
Books & Literaturesignalscv.com

Top 5 Classic Books That Everyone Should Read

Classics is something that will never go out of style because it showcases the themes that are deeply rooted in humanity’s history. Literature isn’t an exception. Today, we’ll discuss five classic books that everyone should read. So, what’s on the list?. Lord of the Flies. A brilliant novel by a British...
Books & LiteratureBrit + Co

7 Captivating Books to Read This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is around the corner, and it's time to put your reading muscles to the test with these seven must-read hits. Be sure to pack these into your bag for a long weekend of perfect last-minute summer reading. 1. The Cottingley Secret by Hazel Gaynor ($17): Two girls convince...
Books & Literaturesportswar.com

Reading Grisham's The Brethren; good book.

I've been alternating between classics and recent fiction for a while. Will probably read Moby Dick next. Never read it my younger years. Anyway, looking for suggestions. The last two classics were Undaunted Courage and The Count of Monte Cristo. What say thee Lounge?
Books & Literatureuiargonaut.com

Get back into reading with these five books

Whether for a casual admirer or in depth analysis, these books are a good read. Personally, I’m not that knowledgeable about literature, nor do I claim to be. But classic books and poetry don’t have to be limited to English majors. These books were thoroughly enjoyable, even as someone casually interested in literature.
San Diego County, CAlamesacourier.com

Quality quick read books

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for relaxing and reading among all your other favorite vacation and sunshine activities. At the beginning of June, it felt like a luxury to pick up an 800-page epic novel and tune out the world, but by August you might want something a little more manageable.
TV Showstheeverygirl.com

17 Books to Read Before They Hit the Screen

It seems like there are more movies and TV series that are based on books now than ever before. Clearly, it’s an insanely successful formula because some of the most talked about TV shows and movies in recent memory were based on books—think Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, Behind Her Eyes, The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones, and more.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'The Great Circle'

“The Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead. New York: Knopf, 2021. 589 pages. $28.95 (Hardcover). Maggie Shipstead is a literary tinkerer of genius. Each of her three prize-winning novels is altogether different from the others, and this one, “The Great Circle,” is by far the most ambitious and technically challenging of the three: a pair of intertwined narratives involving two remarkable women and more than 100 years of history.
Amazonthebutlercollegian.com

National Read a Book Day

While reading has become less popular in the United States, Sept. 6 encourages Americans to take this day to enjoy a new book. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Sept. 6 is National Read a Book Day where people will have the opportunity to celebrate a day dedicated to books, but how many people will take this opportunity? Despite the benefits of reading, the percentage of the American population that regularly reads is declining.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: Cultivate a Love of Reading Early On

This week, kids and teachers across the United States went back to school, after a year and a half of remote learning and Zoom fatigue. This school year is likely to be a mess—again—and among all of the pandemic considerations, teachers are also contending with keeping students engaged in and out of the classroom. Some veteran educators, though, have succeeded at instilling a love of learning in their students, particularly when it comes to reading, and they offer lessons for all teachers struggling to keep kids motivated this year.
Books & LiteratureNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Fall Music Books to Look Forward To

As the doldrums of summer fade into the gentle zephyrs of autumn, it’s time to put aside the thrillers and mysteries of summer and pick up a few new music books that offer chances to dive deeply into the lives and music of artists. While fall is the busiest season for publishers, this fall will be a bit calmer than 2020 since there is no contentious presidential election to clog the arteries of bookstores with fat, unnourishing political books. This fall there are music memoirs and biographies and music histories to nourish the mind. Here are a few highlights coming soon to a bookshelf near you.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The 12 Best Book Covers of August

Summer is still hot. Things are on fire. Are these the dog days? Who can really say anymore. Maybe these are the days of the wolf. Or the potbellied pig. Or the days of awaking from uneasy dreams to find that you’ve been transformed into a gigantic vermin. Anyway. Where was I? Summer is still hot, and so are the book covers; take a peek at a few of my favorites from this month below, and feel free to add on any I’ve missed here in the comments. And yes, thank you for wondering—I am fine.
Books & LiteratureNews Channel Nebraska

Why is Reading Important? 20 Benefits of Reading Books

Originally Posted On: https://adimesaved.com/why-is-reading-important-benefits-of-reading-books. I love reading and so do my kids. But why is reading important? Reading is fun but it is also really good for you. Here are some of the benefits of reading books. I, personally, love to read. I have always been a bookworm, and my...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

13 new books to add to your TBR pile right now.

“Readers will be drawn in by the effortless storytelling and Jade’s unique cadence. This is a methodically paced story where every detail both entertains and matters, and the expertly rendered setting explodes with violent action.”. –Booklist. Calvin Kasulke, Several People Are Typing. (Doubleday) “In this gloriously inventive debut, Kasulke has...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Reading Women Discusses Books on Incarceration

In this week’s episode, Kendra and Jaclyn discuss books around the theme of incarceration. Kendra: My first pick is From the Desk of Zooey Washington by Janae Marks. It’s titled The Faraway Truth in the UK. This was one of our recent Patreon Book Club picks, and we had a great discussion. We talked for an hour about it. It’s a middle grade, so I feel like that really illustrates the depth that this book has. It’s about Zoey Washington. When she was very young—I’m not even sure she was born yet—her biological father was arrested and charged with a crime. He was then put into prison. Her parents broke up, then her mother eventually remarries. SO Zoey grows up with a white stepfather who she views as her dad. And she’s never had any contact with her biological father, until she finds a letter from him on her birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy