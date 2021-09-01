15 must-read September books

Landing two decades after the Sept. 11 attacks — and, tragically, as the Taliban retakes Afghanistan — Carla Powers' nonfiction work follows four mothers whose sons were drawn into extremist groups. She also delves into the world of rehabilitation camps for those who lucky enough to return alive. (Sept. 7) It's the novel that needs no introduction, perhaps the most anticipated book of the fall (at least among the millennial set). But for posterity's sake, although it's no Normal People (or Conversations With Friends), it's worth spending a few hours with Sally Rooney's characters as they try to make sense of the dumpster fire that is our current society. Plus, aren't we done expecting famous writers to deliver exactly what we think they should? (Sept. 7)