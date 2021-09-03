Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001

By DAVID BAUDER
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose words were repeated in millions of homes on Sept. 11, 2001. Friends and relatives took to the telephone: Something awful was happening. You have to see. Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of the day when terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people unfolded primarily on television. Even some people inside New York's World Trade Center made the phone call. They felt a shudder, could smell smoke. Could someone watch the news and find out what was happening?

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
David Westin
Person
Peter Jennings
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Bryant Gumbel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Nbc Nightly News#World Trade Center#Americans#Nbc News#Cbs#Cnn#Pentagon#Abc News#Westin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
AmericasMarie Claire

Reporting in Real Time: 5 Journalists Reflect on Covering 9/11

Ask anybody what they were doing on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, and they'll tell you about the clear blue skies. The first phone call to "turn on the TV." The moment they began witnessing the unimaginable events that were quickly unfolding in real time: At 8:46 a.m., a plane hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center's North Tower. Seventeen minutes later, the South Tower. Thirty-four minutes after that, the Pentagon. At 10:03 a.m., a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. By 10:28 a.m., both towers had collapsed.
PoliticsVictoria Advocate

Syndicated column: September Mourn

I was too young to remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, or the assassination of President Kennedy. I’ve often wondered what my young parents were thinking as the United States teetered on the brink of thermonuclear war, and then watched as our nation’s leader was killed just a little over a year later.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
Religioncreators.com

America's Slow Suicide

Greek mythology tells the tale of Erysichthon, the powerful King of Thessaly. The story goes that Erysichthon, seeking wood, ordered the trees in a sacred grove to be cut. When his workers refused, fearing divine retribution, he did it himself; for this he was cursed. The curse placed upon Erysichthon was simple: unending hunger. In the end, Erysichthon ended up selling his daughter into slavery for the money to buy more food. Eventually, Erysichthon, lacking the resources to feed himself, ate his own body.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Public Safetybeaconseniornews.com

Twenty years later: How Americans processed the September 11 attacks

As a New Yorker, the attacks of September 11, 2001, literally hit home. In the days following, the stories of friends, acquaintances and third-party accounts circulated in our communities. A classmate whose uncle, a New York City firefighter, happened to be sick the day of the attack and stayed home. The punctual businessman who uncharacteristically missed his train, or the World Trade Center worker who forgot something and left the building. There were people who were bumped off or missed those fatal flights in moments of serendipitous luck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy