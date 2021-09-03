Andrew C. Garza (AG) was born in Yakima, Wa. July 13, 1970 and passed away in Yakima, Wa. August 26, 2021. Andy graduated from Wapato High School in 1989. He was a construction worker for 30 plus years and enjoyed working with his crew. He especially enjoyed being outdoors, going camping, fishing and hunting. Andy loved collecting classic cars. He loved his dogs especially his roosters, but loved nothing more than dancing and listening to music with his family and friends. Watching sports was always a big thing at home especially watching his 49ers play and then followed by movies the rest of the day. It was no secret to those who knew him that he was an artist who loved drawing and enjoyed family paint nights. But to those who truly knew him knew that his world was his loving wife Mati, his children Mariah (Blaine), Zanidy (Eddie), and Xavier (Miriam), grand babies Laeiyla and Zuleyah, his mother Rosa Garza, his four sisters and six brothers and numerous nephews and nieces.