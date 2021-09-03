Building A Root Cellar

Photos by Ida Livingston (IL) and Stephanie Smith (SS) Before the advent of refrigeration, modern food preservation and storage, the world relied heavily on root cellars. They kept a wide variety of vegetables such as cabbages, potatoes, carrots, beets, turnips and more, fresh the whole winter through. Often as not, apples and pears were cellared as well for fresh fruit over the dormant months. Specialized cellars came about such as cheese caves to age cheese to perfection, and a spring house to chill milk and cream. As time went on and canning was developed, root cellars had a pantry section added with shelves to store the jars.