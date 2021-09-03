Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Building A Root Cellar

By Ida Livingston
smallfarmersjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos by Ida Livingston (IL) and Stephanie Smith (SS) Before the advent of refrigeration, modern food preservation and storage, the world relied heavily on root cellars. They kept a wide variety of vegetables such as cabbages, potatoes, carrots, beets, turnips and more, fresh the whole winter through. Often as not, apples and pears were cellared as well for fresh fruit over the dormant months. Specialized cellars came about such as cheese caves to age cheese to perfection, and a spring house to chill milk and cream. As time went on and canning was developed, root cellars had a pantry section added with shelves to store the jars.

smallfarmersjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Root Cellar#Food Preservation#Fresh Fruit#Long Weekend#Amish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Paonia, CODelta County Independent

Rock n’ Roots Farm

Rock n’ Roots Farms outside of Paonia, is just what the doctor ordered. Well, maybe not the doctor, but certainly family, friends and community members are on board with the concept of growing food for medicine in the North Fork Valley. Owners Jon and Candice Orlando are among a growing...
AgricultureCapital Journal

Harvesting, storing root vegetables

Harvesting: Carrots can be harvested any time that they are big enough to eat. The tip will often be a bit blunt when they reach full size. Storing: Store carrots in the refrigerator, but not near apples – they will gain a bitter taste from the exposure to ethylene. At the least, store the carrots and apples in separate crisper drawers.
San Juan County, WAsanjuanjournal.com

Ribbon cutting for new deck at Madrone Cellars

Submitted by the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce. The San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Farhad Ghatan held a ribbon-cutting at the grand opening of the new deck at Madrone Cellars and Cider. Madrone Cellars & Cider is the dream of co-owners Shaun and Amy Salamida, they...
Beulah, MIswmichigandining.com

St. Ambrose Cellars

Usually it’s me, when we travel, finding places to eat…especially when it comes to breweries. This trip was different though. It was J who had a place we had to stop at before heading back home. We checked out of our AirBnB in Thompsonville around 10 AM then headed to...
Bloomingdale, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Bloomingdale Farmers Market takes root

BLOOMINGDALE — The last Bloomingdale Farmers Market of the year was held on Sunday and was the market’s most well-attended event yet. The recently formed Tri-Lakes Regional Farmers Co-operative began the weekly event at the beginning of August, and after a successful “trial run” this month, organizer Guy Kats, of Field Kats Farm, plans to bring it back next summer.
Agriculturealmanac.com

3 Steps to Banish Rats and Mice from Your Shed, Barn, and Farm

Raise your hands! Who’s had rat or mouse problems? These rodents will gnaw through car and tractor wires, leave droppings that contaminate animal feed, spread disease, and cause expensive repairs. Do NOT wait until cold weather arrives to tackle an infestation! See 3 steps to control rodents now in sheds, barns, and farms to avoid such headaches—and save a lot of money in the long run.
Baldwin County, GAPosted by
Union-Recorder

Deep Roots 2021 canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a second consecutive Deep Roots Festival. Due to the current spike in new COVID cases, organizers this week opted to cancel this year’s event that had been slated for Saturday, Oct. 23. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), 73 new positive cases...
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Summer is such a short and precious window

Nature is amazing. All summer, the plants and the animals are busy growing. Recently, a pair of robins decided to build a nest for raising their second brood above the front entryway to Farmstead. The timbering there provides a nice nook for nesting, and while they find my comings and goings with people’s orders for curbside pickup most annoying, the pair tolerated our presence.
Gardeningbroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: What to plant this fall

For us vegetable gardeners, the growing season here in Colorado is mighty short. My tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are doing so well I have to remember we are getting into fall gardening season. While our average first frost isn’t until mid-October, it’s not entirely uncommon for us to experience a freeze in September.
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont Mealworm Farm Fuels Plants, Pets and People

Would you eat a mealworm? Bob Simpson hopes your answer is yes — or that you'd at least feed some to your chickens. Simpson owns Vermont Mealworm Farm, where he raises roughly 2.4 million of the squiggly insects — the larval form of a species of darkling beetle — in a temperature-controlled room below the parlor where he once milked cows. Some people cook with them, but the insects are used primarily as animal feed, and their frass — that is, waste — serves as plant fertilizer.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

Zucchini Parmesan Pasta

Pasta nights are always happy nights at our house. Our entire family loves a good pasta dinner and we are currently loving this Zucchini Parmesan Pasta. I have been making it on repeat because our garden is producing massive amounts of zucchini and yellow squash right now. I love making...
RecipesArizona Daily Sun

Corn Salad with Mozzarella

This fresh corn salad from Chicago chef Lisa Shaw of Lisa’s Boutique Catering is an ideal summertime accompaniment to grilled steak, chicken or seafood, and stands up well as a healthy vegetarian lunch. Corn Salad with Mozzarella. Yields: 6 to 8 servings. 6 ears corn, husks and silk removed. 1...
Recipesabc23.com

The Hidden Hostess: Vegetable Frittata

The Hidden Hostess, Rebecca Elman, shares a recipe for Vegetable Frittata. 3 tablespoons heavy cream, half and half or whole milk. 1 cup cheese, either grated or crumbled cheese (cheddar, goat’s. cheese, feta cheese, gruyere) 4 cups chopped vegetables, (cooked potatoes, spinach, mushrooms,. peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, onion, etc.) 1-2 tablespoons...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Erika Schlick’s Salmon Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Salmon Cakes are quick, easy, and delicious. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple and flavorful, salmon cakes. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website. Ingredients. 1 lb fillet of wild salmon (Order wild seafood from Wild Alaskan Seafood...
RecipesWashington Post

5 quick and easy pasta recipes for when making dinner feels daunting

Humble pasta is a lifesaver when you’re super-busy, don’t have a lot of ingredients on hand, or when your creative energy falters. Pasta says, it’s okay. Throw whatever you’ve got with your favorite noodle. Nine times out of 10, it’ll be fine. We’ve pulled some of our more recent favorites,...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Grilled BBQ Pulled Pork & Sweet Corn Pizza.

This pulled pork pizza is loaded with fresh sweet corn, barbecue sauce, herbs, cheeses and pickled onions. So delicious and flavorful!. This is a big big favorite in our house. Pizza on the grill? Check. BBQ pulled pork, all saucy and tangy and wonderful? Check again. Super sweet and crisp corn, at its peak flavor? Major check.

Comments / 0

Community Policy