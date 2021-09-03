Cancel
Christopher Reuben Selam Sr.

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Reuben Selam Sr. was called home to the Lord on August 19, 2021. He was born on August 1, 1983 to Terry A Selam and Verona J Miller. He enjoyed playing softball. He played for the Lil Devils and The Shockers team. He enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He came to know the Lord in 2011 and his faith grew strong and he loved the Lord and loved sharing the gospel with everyone. He always wanted his family to come to know the Lord. He loved all 10 of his children, his family and everyone he came in contact with. His career was an assistant manager at KFC and every customer that came to know him had nothing but great things to say about him. He was well known in his community. He attended Living Word Christian Center in Pendleton, OR. He loved his pastor Sharon Miller and the whole congregation. He touched many lives for he was caring and loving. He enjoyed music very much, and he enjoyed family trips to Wallowa Lake He was a coach for his daughter and sons’ basketball teams. In the beginning of his walk with the Lord he was a youth leader for his church Parkrose Tabernacle.

