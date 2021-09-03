George Lee Desmarais, 77, passed away on August 27th, 2021. Lee was born in Yakima, Washington on November 29th, 1943, to Steve and Aline Desmarais. Lee grew up on the family hop farm in Moxee, attending Holy Rosary grade school and later graduating from Marquette High School in Yakima. Coming from a large family, Lee, with his brothers and sister, along with too many cousins to count, spent countless hours hunting, fishing and generally messing around! Lee’s best friends came from this time in his life and remained his lifelong friends. The family would like to thank Robert “Junior” Desmarais, Ben Brulotte, Fred Lenseigne, Bob Charron, and the many other cousins and family that Lee was so close to over the years.