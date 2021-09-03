Rosalie Hernandez Mullen
Rosalie Hernandez Mullen, 70, of Yakima passed away Wednesday August 18th, 2021 in Seaside, Oregon while surrounded with family. Rosalie was born September 4th, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Jacinto Hernandez and Higinia Duenes. She immigrated to the United States in 1953 with her parents and siblings. Prior to settling in the Yakima Valley to raise her children, Rosalie traveled the U.S., briefly living in Pennsylvania and Florida.www.yakimaherald.com
