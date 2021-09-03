Kemp giving state workers the day off to go get vaccinated

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is giving state workers the day off in an effort to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Allowing state employees time during the work day to go and get vaccinated against COVID-19 is an effort to ensure they have the time in their busy days to get the shot.

While state workers are “strongly encouraged” to use the day off to get the vaccine, it remains optional for state employees. The governor has said he does not plan to mandate it for state workers or across the state.

The announcement that state workers would receive Friday, September 3 off of work came in mid-August as Gov. Kemp announced he will not shut the state down again as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes on the heels of cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 reaching levels near the highest they have been since the height of the pandemic.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, just 44% of Georgians are fully vaccinated. 51% of Georgians have had at least one does of the vaccine.

