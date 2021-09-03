Cancel
'King Richard' Review: Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis Inspire as Venus and Serena Williams' Eye-on-the-Prize Parents

By Peter Debruge
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of sports movies are about exceptional talent. “King Richard” is about exceptional belief: the conviction of one man, Richard Williams, that he could turn his daughters Venus and Serena into the world’s greatest tennis players. It’s a plan he hatched — together with wife/queen Brandi — even before the girls were born and put down in a 78-page manifesto, nearly all of which has come true (or so the film informs us over the end credits). Hindsight makes this a story worth telling. At the time, everyone thought he was crazy. “It’s like asking someone to believe you have the next two Mozarts living in your house,” says one coach, passing up the opportunity of a lifetime.

