Eastern Washington stuns UNLV 35-33 in double-OT opener

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns _ including a pair of first-down scoring strikes in each overtime _ and Eastern Washington escaped with a 35-33 double-overtime victory over UNLV in a season opener. It was the fourth time in ten years that the FCS Eagles upset an FBS opponent and they overcame three turnovers and three missed field goals _ one on the final play in regulation _ to do it.

