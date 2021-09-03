Cancel
Producer Mike Dean Drops 'Echoplex Live' Project Featuring Christine and the Queens' Rahim

By A.D. Amorosi
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of grueling work on Kanye West’s “Donda” album, producer and self-proclaimed ‘synth god’ Mike Dean is ready to kick back with a new project of his own. Two sold-out solo headlining shows at the Echoplex in Los Angeles on August 21 and 22 provide the contents of a new visual album, “ECHOPLEX (Live 2021),” released Friday, September 3.

