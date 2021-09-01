Cancel
Twitter announces ‘Super Followers', letting you pay a monthly fee to creators for exclusive content

By Alex Allegro
Pocket-lint.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Twitter has long promised more ways for content creators to earn income directly from their fanbase, and today the company is taking a huge step in helping achieve that goal. The social media giant today has introduced a new feature which is being dubbed "Super Followers" - a new option that allows users to charge up to $9.99 per month for access to exclusive Twitter content.

