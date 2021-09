Unlike many of their peers in the tech and data industry, shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) failed to hold onto most of the gains they earned in 2020. To be sure, they rallied out of the pandemic-fueled crash with the best of them starting in March of last year, posting a 140% jump through August 2020. But rather than consolidating and pushing on like their competitor Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) did for example, they went on to give up 50% of their value into June of this year.