S&P 500 record-breaking rally gains momentum ahead of NFP

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar tracked sideways through much of Monday in what was a largely quiet start to the trading week. Having surged through 0.74 and 0.7450 following last weeks softer than anticipated US payroll print investors looked to square positions and consolidate the relief rally ahead of today’s RBA policy announcement and rate statement. Having outperformed last week today’s policy update is crucial in determining near term AUD direction. We anticipate the RBA will maintain its current policy setting, while deferring a further wind back of the bond purchase plan. We expect they will maintain the current rate of bond purchases into November so as to retain some flexibility when responding to the changing impacts driven by the extended lockdowns in NSW, the ACT and Victoria. The market has priced in a continuation of the current accommodative policy setting leaving the AUD open to some near-term weakness should they adopt a dovish tone. Having bounced between 0.7425 and 0.7440 through the last 12 hours we expect the currency will find support on moves approaching 0.7380 while meeting resistance on forays nearing 0.7470/80.