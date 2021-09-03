S&P 500 record-breaking rally gains momentum ahead of NFP

USD holds mild gains, EUR, GBP flat, USD/JPY climbs. Summary: The Dollar held on to modest gains, finishing little changed with US and Canadian markets closed to celebrate Labour Day. Despite a surge in German Factory Orders in July, the Euro was flat at 1.1872 (1.1877). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended at 92.20 from 92.13 yesterday. Ahead of today’s RBA monetary policy meeting, the Australian Dollar held steady, to 0.7438 (0.7458). The RBA will keep interest rates on hold, as widely expected. The timing of the Australian central bank’s taper prospects amidst a recent surge in Delta variant cases remains in question. Against the Yen, the Greenback edged up to 109.85 (109.70). Sterling slipped to 1.3835 from 1.3855 yesterday following the release of weaker-than-forecast UK Construction PMI for August. The Kiwi was last at 0.7135 (0.7155), down 0.18%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were mixed. The USD/THB (Dollar – Thai Baht) ended flat at 32.45 while USD/SGD (Dollar – Singapore Dollar) rose to 1.3427 from 1.3412. US Treasury bond markets were closed. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.37% from -0.36%. UK 10-year Gilt rates were last at -0.69% (-0.67% yesterday). Australia’s 10-year Treasury yield was up 3 basis points to 1.25%.
