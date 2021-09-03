Cancel
Stocks

S&P 500 record-breaking rally gains momentum ahead of NFP

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro uptrend continued in the overnight session as investors and bond markets signalled that the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely hint at tapering in the upcoming meeting. The currency rose to the highest level in almost a month against the US dollar as the bond spread between the 10-year German and Italian bond widened. The benchmark German 10-year spread also jumped to the highest level in almost a month. This trend accelerated after data showed that the bloc’s consumer inflation jumped to 3.0% in August.

