There are many moments in life when we may ask ourselves, “What is my purpose?” We could find ourselves coming off a traumatic event, such as the end of a relationship or the loss of a loved one, and begin to question, “Why did this happen? Where do I go with my life next?” Or maybe everything is going great, and we wonder, “Is this what I’m supposed to be doing? Is this my purpose?” Even in instances when life just feels kind of stagnant, we may ask, “Is there something more I am supposed to be doing?”