Jake Paul Lashes Out at UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal for Backing Tyron Woodley over Him

Jake Paul seems to have put an end to his friendship with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal after the latter predicted a win for Tyron Woodley against Paul in their upcoming fight.

The 24-year-old social media influencer, who trained alongside Masvidal for his boxing match against Ben Askren earlier this year, didn't appreciate his alleged friend turning his back on him.

However, Paul claimed that he wasn't surprised by the UFC star's decision since both he and Woodley share the same managers and have trained together at American Top Team, in Florida.

JUST A "GANGSTER"

Ahead of the upcoming fight on August 29 on Showtime and FITE TV pay-per-view, Paul also lashed out at Masvidal by calling him an "airhead" and saying that he's not smart. He added:

"Does anyone listen to a Masvidal interview and go, 'Wow, that guy’s intellectual and he’s a smart guy and the way he talks, he’s very well-spoken.’ I don’t think anyone says that."

According to Paul, Masvidal is a "street fighter, a gangster," who got knocked out in his last fight against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The 24-year-old suggested that Masvidal may be "losing a couple of brain cells," after being knocked out and that he wouldn't do to a friend what he did to him. He said:

"If you want to switch up and act like that one moment he’s my friend, texting me saying, ’Let’s train, let’s do a video together.' Then, oh, snap, all of a sudden he wants to switch up? That’s not how I was raised."

MASVIDAL'S REPLY

Shortly after, the UFC fighter took to Twitter to respond to Paul, saying: "I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train."

Paul, who is fully focused on his fight with Woodley, stated that he would be more than willing to step into the ring with Masvidal in order to settle their differences.

It is quite common for fighters to develop feuds with one another, even after they're no longer in the same line of work, like Alistair Overeem and Brock Lesnar.

Recently, the new GLORY athlete described wrestling as a "joke" and "gay" following Lesnar's return to the WWE. Overeem also attributed the wrestler's success in the UFC to performance-enhancing drugs.