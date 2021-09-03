Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jake Paul Lashes Out at UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal for Backing Tyron Woodley over Him

By Rodolfo Vieira
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Jake Paul seems to have put an end to his friendship with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal after the latter predicted a win for Tyron Woodley against Paul in their upcoming fight.

The 24-year-old social media influencer, who trained alongside Masvidal for his boxing match against Ben Askren earlier this year, didn't appreciate his alleged friend turning his back on him.

However, Paul claimed that he wasn't surprised by the UFC star's decision since both he and Woodley share the same managers and have trained together at American Top Team, in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf2Hl_0blPMBJZ00

JUST A "GANGSTER"

Ahead of the upcoming fight on August 29 on Showtime and FITE TV pay-per-view, Paul also lashed out at Masvidal by calling him an "airhead" and saying that he's not smart. He added:

"Does anyone listen to a Masvidal interview and go, 'Wow, that guy’s intellectual and he’s a smart guy and the way he talks, he’s very well-spoken.’ I don’t think anyone says that."

According to Paul, Masvidal is a "street fighter, a gangster," who got knocked out in his last fight against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Alistair Overeem described wrestling as a "joke" and "gay,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2iXn_0blPMBJZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRuJx_0blPMBJZ00

The 24-year-old suggested that Masvidal may be "losing a couple of brain cells," after being knocked out and that he wouldn't do to a friend what he did to him. He said:

"If you want to switch up and act like that one moment he’s my friend, texting me saying, ’Let’s train, let’s do a video together.' Then, oh, snap, all of a sudden he wants to switch up? That’s not how I was raised."

MASVIDAL'S REPLY

Shortly after, the UFC fighter took to Twitter to respond to Paul, saying: "I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train."

Paul, who is fully focused on his fight with Woodley, stated that he would be more than willing to step into the ring with Masvidal in order to settle their differences.

I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary

— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 26, 2021

It is quite common for fighters to develop feuds with one another, even after they're no longer in the same line of work, like Alistair Overeem and Brock Lesnar.

Recently, the new GLORY athlete described wrestling as a "joke" and "gay" following Lesnar's return to the WWE. Overeem also attributed the wrestler's success in the UFC to performance-enhancing drugs.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
31K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Backing Tyron Woodley#American Top Team#Showtime#Fite Tv#Paul Masvidal#Instagram A#Masvidal S#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Locks His Mom Home for a Month, When He Returns, He Steps inside and Freezes - Story of the Day

A selfish son locked his mother at home for a month. When he returned, he was shocked by the sight that awaited him. Olive was a single mother who had one child with her husband Jack before he passed away due to an accident. She raised their son John on her own and, because she didn't want him to feel the absence of a father, tried her best to satisfy him with all his desires.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Logan Paul calls for boxing rule change after Jake Paul vs Woodley

YouTuber Logan Paul is calling for some major changes to the sport of boxing after seeing the judge’s scorecards for his brother Jake’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tryon Woodley. On August 29, Jake Paul shocked the boxing world by securing a win over Woodley in what was his...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, and you can see the videos of what happened with the fans. Paul, the former Disney star and YouTube star, participated in his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who was making his debut in the sweet science. The fight, which served as the co-main event of the evening, was closely fought for eight rounds but ultimately it was Paul taking home a narrow split decision. In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, the main card also featured four other fights. But there were also a number of fights that broke out in the crowd between the alcohol-fueled fans.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Banned’ From Fight By Surprising Name

The Paul brothers have really accomplished a ton in the sport of boxing. While they started off as a big joke to many, the duo have really shown up and shown out as legit fighters. Whether you agree with them being good or not, you must hand them credit that they did and continue to do some pretty great things and have really helped to give the sport more of a push than ever as they have hit crazy numbers with pay-per-view buys. What’s next though? Could we see the two clash in the ring? A brother vs brother fight is what everyone wants except for one person….Tyron Woodley ‘Humiliated’ At Floyd Mayweather Party.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks DM’s With Famous Boxer’s Girlfriend

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently took his rivalry with Tommy Fury to a new level as he took a shot at the0 Mancunian fighter. The two fighters could be set for a future bout in the ring but ahead of that they are having exchanges on social media. Jake Paul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy