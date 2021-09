Cohesity is a relatively new company in the data protection arena and has been able to attract the attention of the enterprise market because of its vision and innovative approach. In fact, Cohesity was one of the first players to recognize data protection as essential to a complete data management solution, and its products are designed around an encompassing model that includes consolidation, protection, and management. To achieve this goal, the company developed a scale-out file system to store data on the back end with an extremely easy-to-use UI and a series of tools to protect, consolidate, analyze, secure, and manage data from an impressive number of sources.