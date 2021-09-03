BSV Blockchain Conference New York: How BSV is meeting enterprise needs

Bryan Daugherty, Bitcoin Association’s technical outreach manager for North America, is the go-to person when it comes to building a business on the BSV blockchain. As he tells Kurt Wuckert Jr. on this episode of CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, whether it’s for a developer building a platform or an entrepreneur starting a blockchain-related business, he has the tools and resources to help make it happen. “I work with them through some ideas, if they’re not familiar with blockchain or just bring them up to speed on what is possible with some of the innovations that have happened on BSV.”