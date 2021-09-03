Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BSV Blockchain Conference New York: How BSV is meeting enterprise needs

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BSV enterprise blockchain continues to take the world by storm with its ability to scale unbounded, rapid growth and powerful technical capabilities. Bitcoin SV has become the only blockchain network that enables efficient micropayments, greater data capacity and high transaction volume. And come September 9, the BSV Blockchain Conference will head to New York to shine a light on the enterprise capabilities of BSV blockchain.

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Murray
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Bsv#Blockchain#Bitcoin Sv#Bitcoin Association#Scrypt#Cse#Taalf#Ayre Ventures Managing#Private#Tonicpow#Unbounded Capital#Vxpass#The Bitcoin Association#Coingeek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologycoingeek.com

The Bitcoin Bridge: MetaID wants users to take control of their data

We live in a world where data is king. Those who own and control it have all the power. But that could be about to change; MetaID is a protocol built to allow users to retain ownership of their data and enable them to move it from platform to platform. Sunny Fung, founder of ShowPay and MetaID, is on The Bitcoin Bridge to chat about the progress the protocol is making.
Economybeincrypto.com

Grupo Elektra Plans Bitcoin Lightning Network Support

Mexican financial and retailing corporation Grupo Elektra plans to enable support for the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Billionaire owner Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that the new payment feature would come to Elektra’s stores “very soon.” With an estimated net worth of $15.4 billion, Mexico’s third-richest person has been a Bitcoin supporter for some time. Last year, he declared that he would put 10% of his portfolio into Bitcoin. Earlier this year, he announced that his Banco Azteca would become the first Mexican lender to accept Bitcoin.
Marketszycrypto.com

Looking Into The Future: Will Bitcoin Always Be King?

Bitcoin is the King of cryptocurrencies as evidenced by the asset class controlling a lion share of the crypto market. Having held the title for over 12 years, some pundits believe that another crypto will usurp Bitcoin’s position to be the dominant force. The absence of smart contract functionalities and...
Businesscoingeek.com

Sber announces plans to register digital platform with Bank of Russia

Russia’s largest bank Sber has announced plans to register its digital assets platform in September, in a move that is being seen as a significant step forward for digital assets in Russia and beyond. The bank announced its intention to register with the Bank of Russia later this month, which...
Electronicscoingeek.com

WOCEE turns spotlight on BSV: Stephanie Tower, Alex Agust talks maximizing digital tech

Day 3 at the World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) Wired Tech Talk Conference saw CoinGeek’s Stephanie Tower chairing the session on Digital Technology Maximization. Speaking specifically on blockchain and use cases for BSV in the real world, she was joined by Alex Agut, the co-founder and CEO of HandCash, who gave some practical real-world examples of how BSV blockchain and HandCash are integrating within apps to help develop some new innovative business models.
Marketsu.today

Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion

DeFiance Capital is a leading DeFi-focused investment fund in Asia. Launched by Arthur Cheong (Arthur0x), it took part in the funding rounds of almost every top-tier decentralized finance protocol. Its expert, Wangarian (@0xWangarian), unveils one more unexpected catalyst for Ethereum (ETH) in September. $90 billion may flow to Ethereum, here's...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Financial Giant SBI Aims to Launch Crypto Fund Featuring Five Digital Assets: Report

Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is reportedly launching the country’s first cryptocurrency fund. Bloomberg reports that the fund will invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and possibly other crypto assets. Tomoya Asakura, president of SBI affiliate Morningstar Japan K.K, says the fund primarily targets...
ComputersPosted by
Hackernoon

Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 6: What is a Blockchain Transaction?

A full node is a program that fully validates transactions and blocks. The aim is to keep data integrity untouched, while the data remains accessible to everyone. In a blockchain, users are known only by the hash of their wallet, which acts as a wallet address. Even though you can track a particular blockchain address using a block explorer, the privacy of users is kept private. The true identities hidden behind these hashes that represent them are generally anonymous. Even if a user’s identity can be tracked, their use of the blockchain can be easily easily easily tracked.
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Entertainment Industry Tapping into Crypto's Vast Potential

AMC Entertainment announced earlier this month that their US movie theaters would begin accepting bitcoin as payment for tickets and concessions. The announcement comes as the world’s largest cinema chain attempts to bounce back from the hard financial blow it took during COVID lockdowns. A poll of 1,004 people recently conducted by NORC found that 13% of Americans have invested in digital currencies over the last year. A Gallup survey found that Bitcoin ownership tripled in the United States between 2018 and 2021, while the percentage of Americans who view Bitcoin as ‘very risky’ dropped by 5% during that time.
Currenciesu.today

373 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Top Exchanges

According to the recent data shared by Whale Alert, Ripple fintech behemoth received a whopping 218,682,488 XRP tokens from an anonymous crypto wallet. This amount of crypto totals $280,331,182. Details provided by the analytics website Bithomp show that this was Bitstamp exchange with the headquarters in Luxembourg. Bitstamp is Ripple’s...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Crypto Penny Stocks to Watch As BTC and ETH Gap Up

Are These Crypto Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist Right Now?. With Bitcoin and Ethereum gapping up, several penny stocks are also showing potential. With crypto, we often see high volatility which can lead to both major gains and major losses. And while investing in crypto is an option for some, others prefer to find stocks with a correlation to cryptocurrency.
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Bryan Daugherty discuss ways and tools to seize opportunities in BSV ecosystem

Bryan Daugherty, Bitcoin Association’s technical outreach manager for North America, is the go-to person when it comes to building a business on the BSV blockchain. As he tells Kurt Wuckert Jr. on this episode of CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, whether it’s for a developer building a platform or an entrepreneur starting a blockchain-related business, he has the tools and resources to help make it happen. “I work with them through some ideas, if they’re not familiar with blockchain or just bring them up to speed on what is possible with some of the innovations that have happened on BSV.”
Currenciescoingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 59: Canada regulator bars Tether trading; Cuba eyes digital currency for payments, Asia updates

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) continues to tighten its grip on digital currency operators. The Canadian securities regulator has barred digital currency platforms from offering Tether (USDT) trading services. The regulator has prohibited the country’s first registered digital currency exchanges, Wealthsimple and Coinberry, from trading USDT—the only digital asset prohibited...
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee 2023 roadmap targets 5 key areas

The Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee has released its roadmap for 2021-2023, setting out the priorities for technical standards over the period. The first of its kind to be published, the roadmap sets out the key priorities of the BSV Technical Standards Committee at a time of rapid growth and adoption of the BSV blockchain worldwide.
Economyu.today

Ripple's Chris Larsen Urges Regulators to "Punish" Bitcoiners, Calls Vitalik Buterin "a Hero"

During his recent appearance on the “Investing in Integrity” podcast, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen urged the Bitcoin community to “make the damn code change” to switch to environmentally-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) from energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW). He, however, believes that a small cohort of elite developers, miners and exchange operators won’t voluntarily...
Worldcoingeek.com

Dubai is positioning itself to benefit from digital currencies: Bittrex CEO

Dubai has positioned itself to benefit greatly from the rapid growth of the digital currency market in the Middle East, an industry leader believes. The CEO of Bittrex Global, one of the world’s largest exchanges believes that the city is one of the best places to set up a digital currency business today.
Businesscoingeek.com

Microsoft receives patent for ledger-independent token service

U.S. tech giant Microsoft has secured a patent for a ledger-independent token service at a time when global behemoths are increasingly filing blockchain patents. The patent lays out a system for managing all kinds of tokens, regardless of the blockchain network in which they are deployed. The computer software and...
Economycoingeek.com

South African man loses $1M BTC fortune after losing private keys

A bit over a decade ago, BTC was barely in the conversation and it was confined to geeks and tech nerds who scoured the Internet looking for the latest cool trends to try out. That was when one South African man learned about the digital currency and started to mine it. He accumulated 20 BTC, worth little at the time. This fortune would be worth almost a million dollars, but the man lost his private keys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy