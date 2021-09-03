Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001

Ask anybody what they were doing on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, and they'll tell you about the clear blue skies. The first phone call to "turn on the TV." The moment they began witnessing the unimaginable events that were quickly unfolding in real time: At 8:46 a.m., a plane hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center's North Tower. Seventeen minutes later, the South Tower. Thirty-four minutes after that, the Pentagon. At 10:03 a.m., a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. By 10:28 a.m., both towers had collapsed.