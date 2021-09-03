Cancel
Drinks

Champagne Bollinger Releases Its Official James Bond 'No Time To Die' Special Cuvée 007

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore James Bond No Time to Die collabs have appeared as the release date of the film quickly approaches. The latest collaborative 007 product comes from Champagne Bollinger as the limited edition Bollinger Special Cuvée 007. As the official Champagne in the film franchise for over 40 years, the bottle comes packed in a box designed by Bond photographer Greg Williams. The box depicts a Bond silhouette along with the Aston Martin DB5 along with a number of subtle details like a “BOLLINGER 007” gold neck collar.

