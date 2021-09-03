Champagne Bollinger Releases Its Official James Bond 'No Time To Die' Special Cuvée 007

We are finally close to seeing the next installment of the 007 franchise with No Time To Die. After a year of delays, the film is finally set to hit theaters in November, and I am excited to see Daniel Craig on the screen once again. Spy action is back, and along with it is a brand new 007 villain, and this time, it's Safin played by Rami Malek. Factory Entertainment is ready for No Time To Die, too with their newest prop replica as they bring Safin's mask to life. Created from original screen-used props, the destroyed mask comes to life and is putting into the hands of collectors.