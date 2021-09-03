Cayuga Indian Nation Secures Liquor License
The Cayuga Indian Nation looks to be positioning itself for the future. Finger Lakes 1 reports as of last month, the Nation have been granted a liquor license from the United States Secretary of the Interior for its property in Cayuga and Seneca counties. Back in July it was announced the Nation had purchased the Deerhead Inn on Lower Lake Road in Seneca Falls.at that time they said they had no plans for the longtime restaurant.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0