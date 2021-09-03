Cayuga Indian Nation Secures Liquor License

COVID numbers continue to climb throughout the state. Saturday saw spikes across the region. New Cases Reported Saturday (from The New York Times):. While cases continue to rise statewide, so have the number of vaccinations. New York State has announced that over 80% of its residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Saturday’s report from the governor’s office also reveals 28 people statewide died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths reported to the CDC to approximately 55,000.