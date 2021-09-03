Gritman: Majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated

Gritman Medical Center said 28 of the 34 patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital for inpatient care since June 1 were unvaccinated.

In a Thursday news release, the hospital noted the seven-day positivity rate in the region has risen sharply from 10.98 percent last week to 17.11 percent this week — or 71 positive results out of 415 tests.

Gritman admitted 11 new patients in the past week, the news release said, and the hospital’s COVID-19 care unit has been at capacity several times because of the recent influx of patients.

The hospital reported demand for COVID-19 testing at all of its testing locations is unusually high as well. According to the news release, 84 people with COVID-19 symptoms have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care since the pandemic began.

Pullman Regional Hospital officials said Wednesday 17 patients with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the Hospital in August — the most in a single month since October. Chief Nursing Officer Jeannie Eylar said nearly all of its COVID-19 patients — between 95 and 99 percent — are unvaccinated.

Whitman County Public Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings its total to 4,868. Deaths and hospitalizations related to the disease were unchanged at 54 and 146 respectively.

Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported 13 new cases in Latah County, pushing its total to 3,633.

New cases included one person younger than 18, two men and four women between the ages of 18 and 29, a man in his 30s, three women in their 60s, a man in his 70 and another man in his 80s.

According to the health agency’s website, 3,292 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began and deaths in the county remained unchanged at 18.