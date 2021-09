Getting in shape can take time, but not everyone has the luxury of waiting for the effects of their workout to pay off. Some people want to see faster gains in their muscle mass to attend certain events or simply reap the benefits of an earlier date. Hypertrophy is the best way to increase muscle mass, which means using physical exertion to achieve those effects. Most of the time, consumers use weightlifting to reach that goal, helping them improve their muscle mass at a rapid pace.