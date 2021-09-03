Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'King Richard' Review: Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis Inspire as Venus and Serena Williams' Eye-on-the-Prize Parents

By Peter Debruge
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of sports movies are about exceptional talent. “King Richard” is about exceptional belief: the conviction of one man, Richard Williams, that he could turn his daughters Venus and Serena into the world’s greatest tennis players. It’s a plan he hatched — together with wife/queen Brandi — even before the girls were born and put down in a 78-page manifesto, nearly all of which has come true (or so the film informs us over the end credits). Hindsight makes this a story worth telling. At the time, everyone thought he was crazy. “It’s like asking someone to believe you have the next two Mozarts living in your house,” says one coach, passing up the opportunity of a lifetime.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dodd
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Paul Cohen
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Will Smith
Person
Horatio Alger
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Kevin Dunn
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozarts#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TennisHello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Nike Just Dropped a Trendsetting Campaign With Serena Williams

There’s hardly a more recognizable or significant athlete than Serena Williams, who has dominated both on the tennis court and as an entrepreneur for as long as most of us can remember. She’s dabbled in the fashion world with her launch of S by Serena, but she’s now shifting gears, with the launch of an inclusive campaign with Nike that’s been a long time coming—and that’s guaranteed to sell out.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
Tennisfanbuzz.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Already Looks Like a Future Tennis Star

Serena and Venus Williams have dominated the international tennis scene for the past two decades. The Williams reign may not end anytime soon. Serena Jameka Williams is a living, breathing tennis court god. Her powerful serves, unbelievable aces and racket skills have won her 23 singles Grand Slam titles. And that’s not even counting her doubles titles.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams is Wonder Woman in a new commercial!

Serena Williams performs the DC Wonder Woman for a new spot! Direct TV made her transform into DC heroine for a brand new commercial. Serena Williams paying homage to the scene seen in Wonder Woman 1984 in which Diana Prince (performed by the beautiful Gal Gadot) saves a little girl in a shopping center.
TennisHarper's Bazaar

Serena Williams on Her Latest Collection with Nike

Legendary athlete-turned-entrepreneur Serena Williams is a force both on and off the court. She's made tennis history, launched her own fleet of businesses that includes inclusive clothing brand S by Serena and the Serena Williams Design Crew, and created an apprenticeship program with Nike to diversify the brand's talent pool and champion the next generation.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Grabs Attention with Her Huge Afro & Stunning Glow while Wearing Cleavage-Baring Pink Outfit

Serena Williams showed off her big, natural hair in a stunning photo, leaving her fans in awe. Scroll down to see what fans thought of the tennis superstar's look. Tennis player Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's incredible strength and grace on the court leaves many fans speechless.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
TennisPosted by
Deadline

Serena And Venus Williams Join List Of Tennis Stars Pulling Out Of U.S. Open

Sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams said Wednesday that they will not play in the upcoming U.S. Open tennis tournament because of injuries. They join standouts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their withdrawals, marking the first major tournament since 1997 without the quartet of stars who have largely dominated the sport. Serena Williams cited a torn hamstring as her reason for withdrawing. Venus Williams said she had a leg injury. Both sisters announced within a 10-hour span. It is the first time since 2003 neither has appeared in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. Serena Williams suffered her injury at Wimbledon,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy