National Guard officer candidates reinvigorate urban forest
Over the course of the day, potential warrant officers in the Indiana National Guard sharpened their leadership skills wheelbarrow by wheelbarrow. About 20 enrollees in the Warrant Officer Candidate School at Camp Atterbury spent Aug. 8 loading up mulch and spreading it among the trails and trees of the Franklin urban forest. They made repairs to wooden cases for the forest’s Storywalk literacy display, and fixed benches throughout the natural area.www.dailyjournal.net
