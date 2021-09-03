Cancel
Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap deal

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Britain is rushing 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia, where authorities are scrambling to bolster supplies of that COVID-19 vaccine and protect the population against a rapidly spreading outbreak of the delta variant. The swap deal announced Friday follows Australian deals with Singapore and Poland to address a short-term Pfizer shortage. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the British shots would leave Britain on Saturday and double Australia’s Pfizer supplies in September. Morrison said Australia was keen to make more vaccine deals with other governments. Australia has particularly low vaccination levels compared to other wealthy nations, with only 36% of Australians aged 16 and older fully vaccinated.

EnvironmentUN News Centre

Drop coal or climate change will ‘wreak havoc’ across Australian economy

Climate change will “wreak havoc” across the Australian economy if coal is not rapidly phased out, a senior UN official warned on Monday. In a pre-recorded speech to an Australian National University forum, UN Special Adviser on Climate Change Selwin Hart joined calls for Australia's Government to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction goals.
Healthwcn247.com

UK government eyes tax hike to pay for care for older people

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. He appears set to break another election vow to do it. The pledge was not to raise taxes. Johnson is scheduled to tell Parliament on Tuesday how his Conservative government will raise billions to fund the care millions of Britons need at the end of their lives. He is expected to announce an increase in National Insurance payments made by working-age people to fund care and the broader health service, which has been strained by the coronavirus pandemic. That would break the firm promise in Johnson’s 2019 election platform not to raise personal taxes.
Chinakfgo.com

Australia’s treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, as he warned businesses to brace for new tensions with Beijing. Australia’s relations with China soured after it banned Huawei from its 5G broadband network in 2018...
Agriculture94.3 Jack FM

U.N. urges Australia to speed up efforts to drop coal

(Reuters) – Australia’s government should increase its efforts to phase out coal or else climate change will dramatically damage the country’s economy, Selwin Hart, the United Nations special adviser on climate change, said on Sunday. Australia’s reliance on coal-fired power makes it one of the world’s largest carbon emitters per...
Public HealthBBC

Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero?

Australia has changed its Covid strategy: it's time to leave lockdowns and "come out of the cave", Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. With vaccinations accelerating, he says Australians will soon "live with the virus" for the first time - that is, not try to eliminate it. It's a drastic...
WorldBuffalo News

The Latest: Moderna, Japan partner recall 1.6 million doses

TOKYO — Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker’s coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported last week was tiny particles of stainless steel. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is in charge of sale and distribution in Japan of the Moderna...
Healthnewsitem.com

The Latest: Australia getting vaccine in swap with Singapore

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says it has reached a deal with Singapore to acquire 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week in return for delivering the same number of shots to Singapore in December. Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price earlier this...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

BHP considers making COVID vaccinations mandatory at Australian sites

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Global miner BHP Group is mulling whether to make vaccinations for COVID-19 mandatory at its workplaces in Australia as the country’s east battles ballooning virus cases. The world’s biggest miner on Monday set out measures it was taking to support vaccination in communities where it operates including...
Pharmaceuticalswincountry.com

Thailand in talks to buy COVID-19 vaccines from European nations

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is in talks with European countries to purchase millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a health official said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to speed up its inoculation rollout to contain a wave of infections. Authorities in Thailand have been scrambling to shore...
WorldPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

US shipping 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to South Africa

The United States is shipping more than 2.2 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa that are set to arrive on Saturday, according to a White House official. The 2,217,150 doses are being donated through the global vaccination program Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, the official said. Cumulatively, the US will have donated nearly 8 million Covid-19 […]

