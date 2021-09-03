Sarah Beth Steagall (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview: ‘I stand by my decision to get rid of’ Derek Xiao

One week after her reign as Head of Household, Sarah Beth Steagall was evicted from the “ Big Brother ” house during Thursday’s live episode . The 27-year-old forensic scientist was originally put on the block next to her best friend in the house, Kyland Young , when Tiffany Mitchell took control as the new HOH. Tiffany was overthrown by her own BFF, Claire Rehfuss , who won the Coin of Destiny in the High Roller’s Room but decided to keep nominations the same. The house voted 5-1 to evict Sarah Beth over Kyland. She will join Britini D’Angelo and Derek Xiao in the jury house and help determine the Season 23 winner on September 29.

“I think that people ended up seeing me as more of a threat in the house,” Sarah Beth told host Julie Chen Moonves in her exit interview. “Maybe some of the houseguests didn’t know how much they could trust me or who I would choose to work with, but they could see me working with other people and going against them. Kyland might have seemed like he would be more by himself.”

In her final plea for votes, Sarah Beth mentioned regretting some of her past decisions. Did she regret targeting Derek X. last week? “I actually don’t regret that,” she admitted. “I regret being so obvious with my loyalty to Kyland. I regret not playing more loyal to Tiffany and Claire because I think that would have been better for my game overall. I stand by my decision to get rid of Derek X.”

Julie then asked Sarah Beth if it was tough sitting on the block next to her closest ally in the game. “It was very difficult, but Kyland is a really easy person to play with,” she said. “He knew how bad I wanted to be here. He never took me campaigning for myself personal and I felt the exact same. We’re both players and we both understand it’s a game.”

Sarah Beth also admitted that both Tiffany and Kyland told her that Tiffany would throw her a sympathy vote. As a result, Sarah Beth was evicted by a vote of 5-1. She was surprised to hear Kyland mention a secret alliance in his goodbye message. “That is great gameplay on their part,” she conceded. “I had no idea that there actually was a secret alliance. I’ll be really interested to see what’s really going on in the house, but I have total respect for that.”

Sarah Beth’s Day 58 eviction was preceded by Derek Xiao on Day 51, Britini D’Angelo on Day 44, Christian Birkenberger on Day 37, Whitney Williams on Day 30, Brent Champagne on Day 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French on Day 16 and Travis Long on Day 9. Following the live eviction, an epic battle of endurance for the next HOH began. The winner will nominate two more players for eviction on Sunday, September 5 on CBS.

