Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Sarah Beth Steagall (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview: ‘I stand by my decision to get rid of’ Derek Xiao

By Denton Davidson
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1PRm_0blPGtM500

One week after her reign as Head of Household, Sarah Beth Steagall was evicted from the “ Big Brother ” house during Thursday’s live episode . The 27-year-old forensic scientist was originally put on the block next to her best friend in the house, Kyland Young , when Tiffany Mitchell took control as the new HOH. Tiffany was overthrown by her own BFF, Claire Rehfuss , who won the Coin of Destiny in the High Roller’s Room but decided to keep nominations the same. The house voted 5-1 to evict Sarah Beth over Kyland. She will join Britini D’Angelo and Derek Xiao in the jury house and help determine the Season 23 winner on September 29.

“I think that people ended up seeing me as more of a threat in the house,” Sarah Beth told host Julie Chen Moonves in her exit interview. “Maybe some of the houseguests didn’t know how much they could trust me or who I would choose to work with, but they could see me working with other people and going against them. Kyland might have seemed like he would be more by himself.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ schedules back-to-back double evictions for next 2 Thursdays

In her final plea for votes, Sarah Beth mentioned regretting some of her past decisions. Did she regret targeting Derek X. last week? “I actually don’t regret that,” she admitted. “I regret being so obvious with my loyalty to Kyland. I regret not playing more loyal to Tiffany and Claire because I think that would have been better for my game overall. I stand by my decision to get rid of Derek X.”

Julie then asked Sarah Beth if it was tough sitting on the block next to her closest ally in the game. “It was very difficult, but Kyland is a really easy person to play with,” she said. “He knew how bad I wanted to be here. He never took me campaigning for myself personal and I felt the exact same. We’re both players and we both understand it’s a game.”

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

Sarah Beth also admitted that both Tiffany and Kyland told her that Tiffany would throw her a sympathy vote. As a result, Sarah Beth was evicted by a vote of 5-1. She was surprised to hear Kyland mention a secret alliance in his goodbye message. “That is great gameplay on their part,” she conceded. “I had no idea that there actually was a secret alliance. I’ll be really interested to see what’s really going on in the house, but I have total respect for that.”

Sarah Beth’s Day 58 eviction was preceded by Derek Xiao on Day 51, Britini D’Angelo on Day 44, Christian Birkenberger on Day 37, Whitney Williams on Day 30, Brent Champagne on Day 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French on Day 16 and Travis Long on Day 9. Following the live eviction, an epic battle of endurance for the next HOH began. The winner will nominate two more players for eviction on Sunday, September 5 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 1

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
368
Followers
451
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chen Moonves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Exit Interview#Reality Tv#Household#Kyland Young#Bff#Hoh#Cbs#Gold Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And How The Double Eviction Twist Will Change The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Houseguests had no trouble at all sending Sarah Beth Steagall home, and her eviction put The Cookout one step closer to its goal of reaching the Final 6. Of course, another week means an opportunity for things to go awry, especially with the huge double eviction twist that Julie Chen Moonves announced at the end of the eviction episode.
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Tiffany’s nominees revealed on live feeds

Big Brother 23 spoilers coming from the live feeds have revealed who Tiffany Mitchell put on the block this week. Tiffany is the new Head of Household and she was tasked with nominating two people for eviction. This is a week where three people will be on the block. One...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ power rankings: Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather top our list of 6 strongest players in Final 12

Now that the team twist for Season 23 of “Big Brother” has officially ended, players are on their own and it’s survival of the fittest. There are no Aces, Kings, Queens or Jokers to shield floaters and guarantee their safety. So who has the power to dominate this game and plead their case for $750,000 to a potentially bitter jury? And who has failed to find their footing so far? Our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game. The...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 16 recap: Did Derek X’s backdoor plan to evict Christian come to fruition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

For the first time all season, “Big Brother” finally had viewers guessing heading into a live eviction night. Veto champion Britini D’Angelo was set to remove herself from the chopping block, which would open the door for Head of Household Derek Xiao to put his backdoor plan into fruition and nominate Christian Birkenberger alongside his former King teammate Sarah Beth Steagall. Would the house take this opportunity to evict one of its strongest competitors? And how did the subsequent HOH comp play out, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 22 recap: Was Claire or Derek X. evicted on August 26? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” Derek Xiao had leading 21/50 odds to be evicted, compared to only 12/1 odds for his block-mate, Claire Rehfuss. Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall‘s ultimate plan was to oust Derek X. because he was the biggest threat in the game. Unless the majority six-person Cookout alliance had a massive surprise up their sleeves, it was likely he’d be the one having a meet-and-greet with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the night. So did Cookout members Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha find a way to save their close ally? SEE‘Big Brother’...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 14 recap: Who won ‘Whale of a Time’ HOH competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first endurance Head of Household competition began during last Thursday’s live episode, with 11 houseguests holding on for dear life. Whoever lasted the longest in the “Whale of a Time” HOH comp would earn the power to nominate two people for eviction. And, for the first time this season, everyone was eligible to be nominated (aside from still-safe Claire Rehfuss) because the team twist was over. So who ended up winning the fifth Head of Household comp of “BB23” and which two contestants did they put on the block? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 20 recap: Who did Sarah Beth nominate for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s official: the 23rd season of “Big Brother” finally has a female Head of Household. It only took seven weeks. Sarah Beth Steagall claimed the crown during last Thursday’s live hour by being the fastest contestant to cross the balance beam maze in the backyard. So who did she nominate for eviction during Sunday’s all-new episode? And did the High Roller’s Room shake up the game at all? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 20 to find out what happened Sunday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then...
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

America Is Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Derek Xiao — but Will They Have To?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 23 of Big Brother. In Season 23 of Big Brother, one clear favorite has been Derek Xiao. In fact, current Head of Household (HOH) Sarah Beth Steagall even acknowledged in her plans to get rid of him that she'd be kicking off a beloved competitor. But this show doesn't really care about favorite — and, sometimes, the more cutthroat your game is, the more you'll come out on top, even if you're not the most well-liked by fans.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23: Why The Cookout's Tiffany Mitchell Is My Frontrunner To Win It All

Spoilers for recent episodes of Big Brother's latest season, so be warned!. The currently airing Season 23 of Big Brother is already looking a whole lot different than any from the past. Of course, there are new twists and powers to be had, but not too surprisingly for a game that celebrates expecting the unexpected, a groundbreaking new alliance came to fruition comprising all-Black contestants, affectionately called “The Cookout.” In my mind, one of The Cookout’s key members, Tiffany Mitchell, has asserted herself as the frontrunner to win the whole season, and in more ways than one.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ eviction predictions: Can Sarah Beth Steagall avoid being kicked out by The Cookout?

For the third week running, Tiffany Mitchell is trailing her Cookout ally Xavier Prather in our Gold Derby predictions to win the season, but her reign as Head of Household this week comes with a lot of power. Since the outset of her win, Tiffany has aimed that power squarely in the back of Sarah Beth Steagall, her primary target for weeks and the leading prediction to be evicted this week with near-unanimous 9/100 odds. Sarah Beth (SB) was nominated by Tiffany on Sunday night alongside her closest ally Kyland Young. In that same episode, Tiffany was dethroned from the HOH...
MusicGrazia

A Tribute To Sarah Harding

The death of Sarah Harding comes after the singer, 39 years old, revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the months that followed the sad news, the Girls Aloud star showed remarkable bravery and resilience as she faced her fate, sharing her feelings with her friends, family and followers.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Heartbroken After Quinn Contemplates Reconciliation With Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will have his heart broken by Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Carter and Quinn have become B&B’s hottest new couple. Their relationship is heating up the summer and causing drama. The couple’s affair has already lead to the Quinn’s divorce from Eric Forrester (John McCook).
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Did Week 5 Power of Veto ceremony save Britini or Sarah from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 5 Power of Veto winner changed the line-up for the August 12 eviction and saved either Britini D’Angelo or Sarah Beth Steagall? Then keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB23 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday. Week 5 Head of Household Derek Xiao set his sights on outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger. But he knew that the only way to see him...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Ceremony Outcome Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Big Brother's Power of Veto ceremony proved to have terrible consequences for one houseguest in particular. After finding himself on the block after the Chopping Block Roulette twist played out, Xavier ended up winning the Power of Veto. As a result, Sarah Beth was able to implement her backdoor plan, placing Derek X. on the block. Based on the responses to this action, fans are not happy to see that Derek X. could be evicted come Thursday.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: August 11 episode will include Week 5 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

If you’re like us, we know you can wait for Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out what is going on in the house as we reach the halfway point of season 23. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on the August 11 episode. We can tell you that episode 15 will be jam-packed as it will include both scenes from Saturday’s nail-biter of a Power of Veto competition and a recap of Monday’s POV ceremony results. Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, the Week...
TV ShowsEW.com

Sarah Beth responds to Azah's comment about having a 'mission' in the Big Brother house

The forensic scientist from Florida was the latest target of the Cookout on the CBS reality series. America didn't seem to want to help out Sarah Beth Steagall (no BB bucks for you, hon!). And in the end, her fellow houseguests on Big Brother didn't feel like it, either. The 27-year-old self-described "sweet and quirky" forensic scientist from Florida became the third member of the Big Brother jury. Here, we asked Sarah Beth about her goodbye video, and who she thinks is the real king of the house now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy