Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Young Africans struggle with jobs, education amid pandemic

By FARAI MUTSAKA, ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Young people across Africa are battling an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey of 18 to 24-year-olds in 15 African countries found that many have lost jobs or seen their educations disrupted. Preliminary findings of the second annual Africa Youth Survey indicate the pandemic increased the already high level of unemployment. Nearly a fifth of the survey's 4,500 respondents said they lost their jobs and 37% said they had to stop or pause their educations. Another 8% of the young adults surveyed saw their pay docked, 18% had to move back home and 10% said they were forced to care for family members.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educations#Africans#Ap#Africa Youth Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Cuba's Vaunted Health System Straining Under Covid Cases

Cuba's vaunted public health system, which boasts more doctors per capita than any other country, has been pushed to the brink in recent months by the arrival of the coronavirus Delta variant. In a country long left relatively unscathed by the global pandemic, doctors are now battling to get their...
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Announces Seven Days of Total Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike

Jamaica will be on lockdown for a total of seven days as the country grapples with a third wave of COVID-19. Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the seven days of “no movement” during a press conference on August 19, one day after the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed that the delta variant was spreading among the population.
WorldBBC

Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning. In Israel, anyone over the age of three will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering many indoor spaces, as the country tackles a sharp rise in infections. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues that will be covered by the Green Pass, which previously only applied to children aged 12 and over.
Public HealthCBS Austin

Pandemic exposes ongoing struggle of diabetics in America

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — We're learning more about how the pandemic is impacting diabetics. Alabama has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country. Researchers say these past two years are proving to be an uphill battle for those who have it. More than 600,000 Alabamians are...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Credibility at stake Amid Handling the Pandemic

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, few people would contend that the continuing global crisis has occupied the political stage. Yet, not only within the United States but also transnationally. The scene of the political showdown took a new turn when the European Union, Germany in particular, announced they are planning to open their borders to international travelers but not for U.S. residents.
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

22 Cases of Covid Delta Variant now in Jamaica

Jamaica has confirmed 22 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and promised to keep the population updated on the situation. “We have received 40 results from the 60 samples sent to the (Trinidad0based) Caribbean Public Health Agency. Twenty-two are positive for the Delta Variant,” said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton said in a statement.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indian states preparing for next COVID wave focus on children

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Several Indian states are building facilities with more paediatric beds, plus oxygen, due to concern that children returning to school without being vaccinated will be among the most vulnerable during a third wave of coronavirus infections. Health administrators have taken heed of trends in the United States,...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Is India ready for third wave of COVID-19?

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Even though India is easing its restrictions amid a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases, the threat of a third wave looms large, as experts predict another wave might hit the country by the end of August but say it will be less brutal.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Organ transplants saw marked decline worldwide amid pandemic: study

An observational study spanning four continents indicated a marked decline in the number of solid organ transplants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to risk of infection and limited resources. The France-backed study published in The Lancet Public Health journal on Monday stemmed from 22 countries, including the U.S., Canada,...
Public HealthWired

The Delta Variant Is Making Covid a Pandemic of the Young

It has been said countless times by public health figures and politicians, and by magazines like this one, that Covid-19 is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The line is easy to write, because it’s true. Breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are an issue, the virus lapping at the edges of our collective immunity. But severe illness and death is almost entirely concentrated among those who haven’t yet gotten the shot.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Pandemic job losses, financial concerns weigh heaviest on young, single moms

Just about every parent has faced unique challenges and stressors during the Covid-19 pandemic, but single mothers have been under possibly the greatest pressure. Young, single mothers have seen the steepest declines in employment during the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. They’re often concerned about paying their bills, and those who are employed are more worried than other moms about having their hours cut at work.
HealthVoice of America

African Union Makes Vaccine Deal for the Continent

The African Union has announced that Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines assembled in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe and will instead be distributed among African countries. In addition, millions of J&J vaccines already shipped to Europe, but currently stored in warehouses, will be returned to South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy