Off the wire

Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call. "It appears it was a drug overdose, but we are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office," sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Sinni said. "This is still an open investigation." McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Ala., native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama. McCants played for three seasons in Tampa, followed by stints with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his football career ended in 1995. In his NFL career, McCants played in 88 games and recorded 192 tackles, 13.5 quarterback sacks and a single interception he returned for a 46-yard touchdown with the Cardinals.