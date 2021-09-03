Cancel
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock. She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

