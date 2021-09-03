Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Excitement meets worry as European kids head back to school

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Children across Europe are going back to school with hopes of a return to normality after 18 months of pandemic disruption. But in many countries, accompanying them are fears of a new surge in infections from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Most European nations are retaining some face covering, social distancing or mandatory vaccination orders for returning students and staff. The British government, however, has removed mask requirements and no longer requires students to be grouped into “bubbles” to limit the spread of the virus. Many countries with high vaccine rates are banking on immunization to serve as a bulwark between infection and illness even if cases start to rise in schools.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Back To School#European#Ap#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Spokane County, WAKXLY

More kids catching COVID-19 before heading back to school

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right before students head back to school, more kids are getting COVID-19. More children are going into hospitals nationwide and closer to home. It’s concerning as hospitals are trying to keep up with the current surge right now. Since the beginning of August, more than 800 kids...
EducationTODAY.com

How serious is the risk of COVID-19 to kids as they head back to school?

The number of COVID-19 cases in children increased fourfold over the past month, likely due to kids returning to school, children under 11 not being eligible for vaccination and low vaccinations rates in many areas. Even though children remain a fraction of the cases and hospitalizations, how serious is the risk as they head back to school? NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres has this week’s Sunday Focus.Aug. 29, 2021.
Erie, PAwnynewsnow.com

As Kids Head Back To School, What Masks Should They Wear?

ERIE (Erie News Now) – Face mask have become the new normal in America and as kids head back into the classroom, mask are required, that’s after the nation is experiencing a recent surge of cases given the Delta Variant. But what mask should you send your child to school...
Michigan StateTri-County Times

Posting back-to-school photos of kids?

 The Michigan State Police is giving advice to parents on how to safely post back-to-school photos of their kids on social media.  On Twitter, MSP First District posted this: “SOCIAL MEDIA SAFETY: Planning on posting photos of the kids returning back to school on social media?. Here are some tips:
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti parents excited to have kids back to school in-person

ANN ARBOR, MI - Norman and Sarah Roe were ecstatic to send their son, Lincoln, back to Bryant Elementary School on Monday, after being away for more than a year. Because Ann Arbor Public Schools didn’t offer in-person learning until the spring last school year, the Roes enrolled their son in Glen Lake, where they own another home because they thought having the in-person school option was essential.
Educationuofmhealth.org

COVID influences families’ back to school worries

Back to school jitters may have a different meaning in the COVID era. After more than a year of pandemic disruptions, families are heading into the next school year worried about COVID’s looming impact on students, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

In Depth: Addressing issues as kids head back to school amid the ongoing pandemic

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE: Learning loss in the pandemic. Trenton Goble, the Vice President of Instructure K-12 strategy joins Hal to discuss learning loss and the other consequences of the pandemic. The company, which creates learning plans for schools, did a survey that found that about half of teachers and parents think students have fallen significantly behind during distance learning.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Educators, parents and mental health experts battle anger, anxiety and stress as kids head back to school | Social Views

This year, going back to school is filled with anxiety for everyone. Parents are worried stiff about whether their children will catch COVID-19. Kids are worried about whether schools will stay open or if they’ll have to return to classes at the kitchen table. And teachers are not only worried about being exposed to the more contagious delta variant, but about the simmering anger among parents and school administrators over masks and vaccinations.
Lake Oswego, ORnbc16.com

Parents split on in-person learning as kids head back to school

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Students in several school districts went back to school Monday, including in Lake Oswego, but parents were split on the COVID-19 mandates in place. And some parents still aren’t comfortable letting their kids back on campus, as the state is in the middle of the worst COVID-19 spike its seen.
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

Back To School Brings Fear, Excitement and Exasperation

At the start of the summer, many parents, teachers and students in Utah thought they’d be returning to school with the pandemic mostly behind them. But as cases of COVID-19 across the country surge once again, the new school year is off to a more complicated start. There have been...
Mental Healthdiscoverestevan.com

Back-To-School Stress Amplified By Pandemic Worries

As students are set to return to classrooms tomorrow, both kids and parents are preparing to deal with some new changes. Some of these changes can be confusing - new teachers, new classmates, and, of course, new rules surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Envision center's family support coordinator Elizabeth Lambe says...
HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Back-to-school vaccines for your kids

As school starts back up it’s a good time for parents to review their child’s immunization record. Depending on your child’s age, there may be additional vaccines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends. Smith’s Pharmacist, Jaime Montuoro, stressed the importance of vaccines because they not only protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy