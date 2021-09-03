Coronavirus positivity rates plateau
As USC enters its third week of the Fall 2021 semester, University health officials are encouraged by the plateau in coronavirus positivity trends and daily case counts. Of the record 31,577 tests administered last week, 143 students and nine employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The positivity rate among students increased slightly to 0.5% and declined to 0.7% among employees. The positivity trends continue to stand lower in comparison to L.A. County’s positivity average of 2.42% and California’s rate of 4.9%dailytrojan.com
