Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Coronavirus positivity rates plateau

By JACOB WHEELER
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs USC enters its third week of the Fall 2021 semester, University health officials are encouraged by the plateau in coronavirus positivity trends and daily case counts. Of the record 31,577 tests administered last week, 143 students and nine employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The positivity rate among students increased slightly to 0.5% and declined to 0.7% among employees. The positivity trends continue to stand lower in comparison to L.A. County’s positivity average of 2.42% and California’s rate of 4.9%

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#The Usc Hotel#Trojan Check#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: CDC committee recommends additional vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday voted to recommend an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderately or severely immunocompromised people as the delta variant continues to drive up infection rates nationwide. The unanimous recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
CollegesDaily Trojan

Students criticize inconsistent coronavirus regulations

The day before returning to campus, Parker Weiss, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, tested positive for the coronavirus. Weiss, who was fully vaccinated and completely asymptomatic, only tested because of USC’s policy that students should receive a coronavirus test within three days of returning to campus. While Weiss said...
Los Angeles County, CADaily Trojan

Coronavirus cases surge to highest count since January, overall positivity rate decreases as fall semester begins

As weekly testing more than quadrupled between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21 with the return of USC’s student population, coronavirus cases surged to the largest weekly jump since mid-January. However, with a lower positivity rate compared to other areas in Los Angeles County and California — 2.75% and 5.2% respectively —, student positivity rates decreased to .4%, the lowest since June 26.
EducationDaily Trojan

Coronavirus highlights the country’s educational woes

When the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine back in December 2020, it seemed as if the end of the pandemic was on the horizon. Almost nine months and full FDA approval later, the end seems further away than before. Vaccination rates have plateaued...
KidsPosted by
Axios

Coronavirus cases up among children after start of school year

The return to school across the U.S. coincided with surges in cases among kids, causing enough hospitalizations for children's hospitals to warn of capacity concerns. By the numbers: There were roughly 204,000 child COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. That...
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

As LA County Confirms Cases of Mu Variant, COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,600

Another 36 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday along with nearly 2,100 new cases, and while the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 remains the dominant strain of the virus in Los Angeles County, health officials have confirmed the presence of what's known as the mu variant, which is also described as highly contagious and potentially able to evade vaccines.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Mu Covid Variant Could Resist Vaccines – Here’s The Latest Data

The novel coronavirus is definitely here to stay a little longer. There are all kinds of new variants that are popping up and that are making the world freak out. After the Delta variant, now Mu variant is making waves. The Delta Covid variant is ruling all the other strains...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Austin Activates Emergency System as Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Surge

The Texas city of Austin activated its emergency alert system to warn residents of a "severely worsening COVID-19 situation" as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge. In an alert sent via text message, city officials said "the COVID-19 situation in Austin is dire. Healthcare facilities are open but resources are limited due to a surge in cases."

Comments / 0

Community Policy