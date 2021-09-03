Cancel
US defends strike that Afghan family says killed innocents

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
 4 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sharply conflicting accounts have emerged of a drone strike the U.S. unleashed earlier this week, just a day before completing its troop pullout from Afghanistan. Top generals say the strike killed an Islamic State “facilitator” and struck a car packed with explosives, seriously weakening the militant group's ability to disrupt the U.S. withdrawal. An Afghan family says the drone strike killed 10 of its members, including six children, and vehemently denied any ties to IS. Analysts warn that the risk of civilian casualties during drone strikes will only grow, now that the U.S. no longer has on-the-ground intelligence.

AccidentsPosted by
CBS News

"She died on my hands": Witness describes his attempt to rescue a baby girl after the Kabul airport explosion

A large crowd of people were gathered near the main airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, hoping to evacuate, when at least two explosions rocked the area Thursday, resulting in a "number of U.S. and civilian casualties," the Pentagon said. In an interview on CBSN, an Afghan interpreter who was there when the first blast went off described the chaotic aftermath as he attempted to save a baby girl who was caught in the explosion.
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban show off captured, blindfolded ISIS terror suspect

The Taliban is making a show of cracking down on ISIS — parading one suspected terrorist after he was captured and blindfolded, according to newly released photos. Afghanistan’s new leadership has repeatedly vowed to crack down on the rival Islamic fundamentalist group blamed for the Kabul airport suicide blast that killed more than 180 people, including 28 Taliban members as well as 13 US service members.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

