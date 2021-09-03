Cancel
Welcome To The Newest Members Of The Packers Hall Of Fame

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Packers Hall of Fame welcomed a pair of Pro Bowl cornerbacks into its elite group Thursday night. Charles Woodson and Al Harris make up the 50th class to be enshrined. When Woodson signed with the Packers in 2006, he says his position coach told...

At the corner of Hall and Fame

Two defensive backs that started their professional careers about as far apart as possible, came together for a remarkable seven year stretch in Green Bay, went their separate ways until retirement, are now back together again in Packers football immortality. Al Harris and Charles Woodson have finally been inducted into...
Packers Host Celebration Of Woodson-Harris Team Hall Of Fame Induction

Charles Woodson and Al Harris say they pushed each other to be great, and that’s why they are the newest members of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. The team hosted a banquet Thursday night to celebrate. Woodson is one of 27 players who are in both the Packers...
