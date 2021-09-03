Cancel
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the University of Missouri curators have voted against vaccine mandates?

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved two resolutions Thursday against coronavirus vaccine mandates for students, faculty and staff across the university system.

The vote pre-empts any mandates at UM System campuses and facilities but does not affect a mandate already in effect for MU Health Care employees, who face an Oct. 1 deadline to get the shot.

Do you think the curators should have voted against vaccine mandates? Vote in the poll below.

