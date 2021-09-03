Audacy Reaches A Million New York 'FAN's, Beasley's 'Sports Hub' Catches One In Six New Englanders.
If the storied New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox and Giants-Patriots rivalries weren't enough, stations in those two markets finish first and second in Inside Radio's “By The Numbers” for sports formats. Nielsen's ranking of the top 25 sports stations – based on weekly cume persons 12+ using its most recent National Regional Database (fall 2020), reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening – put Audacy's WFAN-AM-FM New York and Beasley Media Group's WBZ-FM on top of these standings.www.insideradio.com
