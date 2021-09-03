Audacy Reaches A Million New York 'FAN's, Beasley's 'Sports Hub' Catches One In Six New Englanders.

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for every edge on the margins that they can get ahead of what should be a brutal 17-game battle in the NFC West this season, as the division is loaded between the Niners, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. While the Seahawks and Rams are unambiguous Super Bowl contenders, the 49ers could be back in the mix too after a down 2020 season and the Cardinals have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL in Kyler Murray.