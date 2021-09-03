Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Audacy Reaches A Million New York 'FAN's, Beasley's 'Sports Hub' Catches One In Six New Englanders.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the storied New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox and Giants-Patriots rivalries weren't enough, stations in those two markets finish first and second in Inside Radio's “By The Numbers” for sports formats. Nielsen's ranking of the top 25 sports stations – based on weekly cume persons 12+ using its most recent National Regional Database (fall 2020), reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening – put Audacy's WFAN-AM-FM New York and Beasley Media Group's WBZ-FM on top of these standings.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marconi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Englanders#Brooklyn Nets#Yankees#Cbs Sports Radio#Sports Hub#Giants Patriots#Inside Radio#Beasley Media Group#The Fan Wfan#Cbs Sports Radio#Pd#Wbz Fm Boston#Celtics#Felger Mazz#Emmis Communications#Abc Disney#Bonneville#Iheartmedia#Cumulus Media#Klac Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ Has A New Host This Week

One of ESPN’s most prominent shows will have a new host this week as the original host goes on vacation. Rachel Nichols, who was the center of a controversy earlier this summer, will be off the show for a little while. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols has the rest of the week off while she’s on vacation.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLBleacher Report

8 NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Draft-Day Steals

History has shown it's never fair to judge an NFL prospect until he has been in the league for a few seasons. Quarterback Jared Goff, for example, went from looking like a draft bust to an MVP candidate to trade fodder in a span of five years. However, making quick...
NFLPosted by
Deadline

Stephen A. Smith Tightens Grip On ESPN’s ‘First Take’: Max Kellerman Departs For Larger Radio Role As Rotating Co-Hosts Get Set To Spar

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is tightening his grip on daytime talk mainstay First Take, as co-host Max Kellerman is departing the show and making way for rotating co-hosts. Kellerman had appeared on the show alongside Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. Soon after Kellerman boarded as co-host, the show was upgraded from ESPN2 to ESPN, where it has been a steady ratings draw and a defining tentpole of the network’s daytime hot-take factory. Kellerman replaced Skip Bayless, who decamped for FS1. The change in personnel on First Take, which had been speculated about in recent days, was made official...
TV & VideosPosted by
CBS News

"CBS Mornings" unveils new team, new studio and new format

CBS News is launching "CBS Mornings" on September 7 from its new studio in Times Square, the division's co-head Neeraj Khemlani announced Tuesday. The new show will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and – the latest addition to the team – Nate Burleson, an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst.
NFL247Sports

Report: San Francisco 49ers signing former All-Pro CB Josh Norman

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for every edge on the margins that they can get ahead of what should be a brutal 17-game battle in the NFC West this season, as the division is loaded between the Niners, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. While the Seahawks and Rams are unambiguous Super Bowl contenders, the 49ers could be back in the mix too after a down 2020 season and the Cardinals have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL in Kyler Murray.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers reportedly sign former All-Pro Josh Norman, adding cornerback help ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions

The 49ers are just one week away from kicking off their 2021 season, but they may have just found one of their top cornerbacks for the new year. As FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday, San Francisco has signed former All-Pro cover man Josh Norman to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old free agent, who spent 2020 with the Bills, can earn up to $2.5 million on the deal, per NFL Network, and instantly becomes the most accomplished veteran in the Niners' cornerback room.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

CBS News And Stations Launch CBSN Baltimore

BALTIMORE, M.D.—CBS News and Stations have launched CBSN Baltimore, the 12th of ViacomCBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country. It also announced that CBSN Miami will be the next streaming local service to launch. CBSN Baltimore features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking...
TV & Videossaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: ESPN expected to replace 'First Take' co-star with rotation of guest analysts

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and debates on ESPN’s “First Take.” However, his days arguing with current co-star Max Kellerman appear to be numbered. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kellerman is expected to soon be removed from “First Take,” although that won’t signal the end of his time with the company. Marchand added that Kellerman is “likely to have an increased role on ESPN Radio and potentially his own TV show.”
TV & Videossaturdaytradition.com

ESPN reportedly planning to replace 'First Take' co-host

ESPN is reportedly planning on replacing one of their First Take hosts and no, it’s not Stephen A. Smith. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network is looking to move on from Max Kellerman, who’s been on the show ever since Skip Bayless left to go to FOX.
NFLchatsports.com

New Data From The Fan Project Shows Women's Sports Have Most Innovative, Committed Fans

The demand for women’s sports is growing, but women’s sports fans and consumers already knew that. The NWSL and WNBA were the only professional sports leagues in North America to experience increased TV ratings during 2020 amid the pandemic. Star athletes like Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, celebrities and even NFL owners are investing in women’s sports teams. The Tokyo Olympics featured a record number of women participating, while consumers across the United States and Canada tuned in to watch women compete in prime time at higher rates than ever before.
MLBnumberfire.com

New York's Patrick Mazeika catching on Saturday night

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will start behind the plate after Tomas Nido was given a break against their divisional competition. numberFire's models project Mazeika to score 5.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
TV & VideosPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Max Kellerman could leave ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Major changes could be coming to ESPN’s “First Take” with one of its co-hosts set for a potential departure. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, co-host Max Kellerman is strongly considering leaving “First Take” after five years to focus more on his ESPN Radio duties and other TV appearances. Kellerman hosts the “Max Kellerman Show” on ESPN Radio, as well as a boxing show on ESPN2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy