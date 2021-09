I’ve just dropped Sarah Storey off at the airport. On the way, we had a really good chat in the back of the taxi. I’ve known Dame Sarah for 20 years; we competed at the Sydney Paralympics together and what she’s achieved since has been incredible. It was nice to have that time together as the Games heads towards the final stages, to get some nuggets of wisdom from her and see how much she’s absorbed of what has happened in the past two weeks.