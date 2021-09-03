Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Here’s How NAB Show Will Validate Attendees Have Been Vaccinated.

Cover picture for the articleWith the NAB Show and co-located Radio Show just over five weeks away, the National Association of Broadcasters has provided more details on its health and safety policy and guidelines for the big fall conference in Las Vegas. Last month the trade group said it will it will require all participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The latest update spells out the steps attendees, exhibitors and presenters must take to validate that they have been vaccinated.

