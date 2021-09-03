NAB Backs Abolishing AM Caps And Raising FM Limits; Says COVID Amplifies Need For Change.

The radio industry is in a more precarious position today than three years ago when the National Association of Broadcasters last proposed several changes to the local radio ownership rules. Now as the Federal Communications Commission tackles a new quadrennial review of its media rules, the NAB is presenting the same list of proposals – not just for radio, but also for TV – only this time it says the evidence has never been clearer that the status quo could be disastrous for the long-term viability of the industry.