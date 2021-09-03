Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NAB Backs Abolishing AM Caps And Raising FM Limits; Says COVID Amplifies Need For Change.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radio industry is in a more precarious position today than three years ago when the National Association of Broadcasters last proposed several changes to the local radio ownership rules. Now as the Federal Communications Commission tackles a new quadrennial review of its media rules, the NAB is presenting the same list of proposals – not just for radio, but also for TV – only this time it says the evidence has never been clearer that the status quo could be disastrous for the long-term viability of the industry.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nab#Radio Broadcasters#Radio Industry#Covid#Nab#The Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Politicsinsideradio.com

How Far To Roll Back Radio Ownership Limits? Radio Groups Are Split.

As the Federal Communications Commission looks for guidance on how to go forward with its restarted quadrennial media ownership review, the feedback from broadcasters has shown there is no clear-cut consensus on how far to go. The closest the industry comes is on the AM dial, where most of the comments filed in the proceeding back broader relaxation or even outright elimination of any ownership limits. The bigger split is on the FM dial.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Congress & Courtsrubbernews.com

Infrastructure bill welcome, overdue according to industry groups

WASHINGTON—Better bridges, rebuilt roadways and enhanced electrical grids: It's music to the ears of rubber industry leaders and laborers. The Senate's Aug. 10 passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill drew praise from a number of industry organizations, which applauded the breadth of the bill and its bipartisan makeup. The legislation—a 2,700-page document that proposes nearly $550 billion in new infrastructure spending over five years—passed with 19 Republicans joining 50 Democrats for a 69-30 vote.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's critical data rules not aimed at firms planning foreign IPOs - regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms planning overseas listings, and all companies must be involved in ensuring network security, a senior cyberspace regulatory official said. Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), made the comments at...
Las Vegas, NVinsideradio.com

Here’s How NAB Show Will Validate Attendees Have Been Vaccinated.

With the NAB Show and co-located Radio Show just over five weeks away, the National Association of Broadcasters has provided more details on its health and safety policy and guidelines for the big fall conference in Las Vegas. Last month the trade group said it will it will require all participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The latest update spells out the steps attendees, exhibitors and presenters must take to validate that they have been vaccinated.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

CFPB Proposes Rule to Shine New Light on Small Businesses’ Access to Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week proposed a new rule designed to help small businesses gain access to the credit they need and deserve by increasing transparency in the lending marketplace. This rule, mandated by Congress in the Dodd-Frank Act, would, if finalized, require lenders to disclose information about their lending to small businesses, allowing community organizations, researchers, lenders, and others to better support small business and community development needs.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Chinese internet companies should innovate, promote social values - state media

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Internet technology companies should seek new development and innovation methods, despite tougher supervision, and are encouraged to assume social responsibilities and promote social values, a state media outlet said on Friday. "In enhancing internet supervision, 'labour pains' are inevitable but it brings opportunities," said Wang...
Technologycase.edu

Box storage limitations changing; delete files no longer needed

Starting this fall, Box is no longer offering unlimited storage under the terms of its contract with Case Western Reserve University. As a result, University Technology ([U]Tech) is taking steps to ensure Box storage used by the university community does not exceed the designated limit and result in either interruption of service or additional charges.
Foreign PolicyLaw.com

US vs. UK Firms: Will China's Latest Crackdown Level the IPO Playing Field?

China’s latest crackdown on overseas-listed data-heavy Chinese companies has created a ripple effect. Law firms are in a flurry advising their tech clients on how the new regulations will impact their businesses and on the viability of an alternative listing venue for raising funds—with the Hong Kong exchange becoming the most likely replacement.
BusinessInsurance Journal

CVC Capital Completes $700M Purchase of RiverStone Europe from Fairfax

CVC Capital Partners (CVC), the Luxembourg-headquartered private equity firm, announced the completion of its acquisition of RiverStone Europe from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees. The purchase price of the acquisition is approximately US$700 million. Fairfax also will be entitled to receive up...
Technologyradiofacts.com

Streaming Now Accounts for 12% of AM/FM Radio Listening in the U.S.

Streaming Now Accounts for 12% of AM/FM Radio Listening in the U.S. Edison Research’s Share of Ear® shows the highest proportion ever of AM/FM Listening to streaming v. over-the-air The most recent Share of Ear® study from Edison Research finds that 12% of all AM/FM radio listening is via streaming,...
WorldInsurance Journal

Singapore Exchange Looks to Tap Into SPAC Trend by Relaxing Rules

Singapore Exchange unveiled new rules allowing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city-state, after easing some measures viewed as too strict by participants, as it seeks to tap a global trend in such listings. SGX’s rules, effective from Friday, would make it the first Asian bourse to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy