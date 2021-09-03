Cancel
NAB’s Gordon Smith To Receive 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Smith, President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters for the past nearly 12 years, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award by the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Smith, who will be attending his last NAB Show as head of the trade organization before handing the baton over to Chief Operating Officer Curtis LeGeyt, will receive the award at the Broadcasters’ Foundation’s Annual Breakfast Oct. 12 at 7am in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas during the conference.

www.insideradio.com

