NAB’s Gordon Smith To Receive 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

News Bites for September 1... ...New York Public Media news/talk WNYC New York (93.9) and classical WQXR Newark, NJ (105.9) will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a mix of live programming, archival material and new reporting examining the impact of the day and its aftermath on New York City. On Sunday, Sept. 5 WNYC will debut “9/11 and the Rise of the 21st Century NYPD,” a new multi-part series. On Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8:35-11am, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will host live special coverage of official memorial ceremonies in New York City. Following the live coverage WNYC will air “Blindspot: The Road to 9/11,” a two-hour radio documentary adapted from the nine-part podcast of the same name, co-produced by WNYC Studios and The History Channel. Throughout the day on Sept. 11, WQXR will commemorate the anniversary with music of resilience and reflection. Special programming includes “We Shall All be Changed: Musical Reflections on 9/11.”